If a telemarketer asks, ‘Can you hear me?’ hold the phone before saying ‘yes’

3:36 Commerce Tower undergoing renovation from office building to mixed residential, education and commercial use Pause

4:54 Check out the new products Garmin brought to CES

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

0:26 Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri

1:41 Trump discusses his hour-long phone call with Mexico's president

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

3:17 KU Medical Center heart transplant: Kyle Warren's story