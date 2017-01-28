If a telemarketer asks, ‘Can you hear me?’ hold the phone before saying ‘yes’

Old Verizon Wireless commercials used to ask, “Can you hear me now?” but scammers have started to use the phrase for their own endeavors.
A scam that targets people over the phone works by making a recorded call from someone who introduces themselves and a business they claim to represent. The recording then asks if the caller can hear them clearly by saying, "Can you hear me?" according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
There may be a scam artist behind the call recording the answer “yes,” and using the answer to sign the victim up for a service or product. The scammer may later demand payment and use the recorded affirmative answer to confirm the purchase agreement.
Recent scam reports identify the caller as being from a home security agency, a cruise line or associated with social security, according to BBB.
If you receive a similar, unsolicited call from a business, hang up and avoid responding by saying “yes,” “sure,” or “OK,” the BBB recommends.
It’s likely a scam if you are already on the Do Not Call List and a company calls out of the nowhere to ask questions, according to BBB.
If you are asked a similar question in a phone call or are asked to press a button to be placed on the Do Not Call Registry, do not comply, simply hang up.
Remember to write down the phone number of callers who violate the Do Not Call Registry and file a scam report with BBB Scam Tracker and the FTC's Do Not Call List.
The BBB reminds residents that a government agency will not solicit for the Do Not Call Registry.
