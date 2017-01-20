KCI had sixth busiest year ever in 2016

More than 11 million passengers passed through Kansas City International Airport in 2016, the sixth highest in the airport’s 44-year history.
The airport counted 11,041,750 travelers through the airport in 2016, up 5.4 percent from 2015. December passenger arrivals and departures were up nearly 6 percent from 2015, totaling 897,445.
It was the first 11-million passenger year at KCI since 2007. Airline travel fell off nationally in 2008 and 2009 because of the economic recession and has only gradually climbed its way back up.
“Our 32nd consecutive month of traffic growth was highlighted by the airline industry’s continual shift toward larger aircraft, combined with a strong holiday travel period,” Kansas City Aviation Director Pat Klein said in a news release Friday. “Competitive air fares and multiple nonstop flight options continue to make Kansas City International Airport the airport of choice for travelers in the four-state region.”
KCI had service to 45 nonstop markets in December.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
Comments