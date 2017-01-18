KC’s JE Dunn wins federal contract in Florida

Kansas City-based JE Dunn Construction said Wednesday that it has won a $49.2 million contract to renovate and expand a medical complex at Hurlburt Field, home to the U.S. Army’s 1st Special Operations Medical Group.
Dunn will work with Hoefer Wysocki Architecture, ME Group, Henderson Engineers, Mitchell Planning, Walker and Moore, BHC Rhodes, Bob D. Campbell and Co., Smith Seckman Reid, Protection Engineering Consultants, Marathon Electrical, and Gallo Mechanical on the project in Mary Esther, Fla.
The contract, awarded through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will take about 39 months to add about 2,200 square feet to an existing 81,000-square-foot medical complex, as well as modernize and outfit the building with furnishings and medical equipment.
