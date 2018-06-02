This 'replica' in the jeep next to Kobach stunned some onlookers at Shawnee parade

Kris Kobach made his way through a parade in Johnson County Saturday morning, waving from an American flag colored jeep with a large gun mounted in back.
The sight of Kobach, a Republican candidate for Kansas governor, in the vehicle at the Old Shawnee Days parade stunned some onlookers and quickly sparked criticism on social media.
“It was pretty shocking," said pastor Johnny Lewis of Shawnee Community Christian Church. "There were audible gasps from the folks we were sitting by.”
Lewis said he respects the views of people on both sides of the Second Amendment debate, but found the display inappropriate in a crowd filled with kids at a time when many of them, like his 6-year-old daughter, are scared that they might be victims of a school shooting.
"Why was that necessary sir?" Lewis said on Facebook, directing his comments at Kobach. "My child didn’t need that today."
Kobach's campaign was quick to defend the candidate's decision to wave at the crowd standing next to what appeared to be a .50 caliber machine gun.
"The gun is a replica," Kobach spokeswoman Danedri Herbert said in a text message.
"The Secretary says those who use the excuse of school violence to restrict the right to bear arms are deeply misguided. We need to stand up for our Second Amendment rights and recognize the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."
Kobach's ride was among 115 entries in the parade, which began at 10 and finished a little more than 90 minutes later.
The pro gun-control group Moms Demand Action was also represented. Jo Ella Hoye, a leader of the Kansas chapter, was among those wearing orange to raise awareness about gun violence.
"I'm sure that people felt happy to see it," Hoye said of the replica gun on the Jeep. "Some people might have been afraid to see it."
She said Kobach is the one who is misguided regarding "what national gun violence awareness day is or what people working to prevent gun violence are doing."
The city of Shawnee issued a statement on Twitter in response to the criticism:
"The views and actions of Parade participant participants do not reflect the views of the City, the Old Shawnee Days society or the Old Shawnee Days Board."
While students walking out for gun control watched Kobach's event in Topeka, he gave a speech saying: "Instead of walking out of class, why don't you stay in class and spend that half hour studying the history of the Second Amendment?"
Kobach, the Kansas Secretary of State, is running against Gov. Jeff Colyer, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer and former nominee Jim Barnett for the Republican nomination.
