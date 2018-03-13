News

Lawsuit: Southwest staff didn't properly buckle disabled man, causing injury, death

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

March 13, 2018 10:14 AM

A lawsuit against Southwest Airlines has been filed by the family of a Prairie Village man who was thrown against the cabin wall on a flight last year after his seat belt came undone.

Eugene Dreyer suffered injuries that would lead to his death months later, his family alleges in the wrongful death suit, which points to the carelessness and negligence of airline employees.

Dreyer, 81, a stockbroker and financial adviser, had lost the use of his legs due to polio and was in a wheelchair when he and his wife boarded a Southwest plane in Kansas City on Feb. 21, 2017, according to the lawsuit.

The flight was going to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dreyer was wheeled onto the plane by a Southwest employee and seated in the first row. Before take-off, Dreyer asked for a seat belt extension, and a flight attendant buckled him in using the seat belt and extension, according to the suit.

Neither Dreyer, his wife or an assistant traveling with them touched or adjusted the belt during the flight, the suit says.

As the plane landed and began to decelerate, the belt "failed to restrain him" and he "flew forward into the bulkhead wall," according to the lawsuit allegations.

"Eugene Dreyer hit his head, leg, foot, shoulder and other parts of his body onto the front bulkhead wall," according to the suit.

The lawsuit says he suffered severe injuries to his head, shoulder, foot and leg, including a broken femur.

"He suffered loss of cognitive functions and severe depression," according to the suit.

The suit alleges that his death on April 23, 2017, was a direct result of those injuries.

The suit was filed on behalf of Dreyer's wife and two children and seeks an unspecified amount in damages.

Southwest officials said Tuesday they're not commenting on the matter "ahead of the legal process."

More Videos

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client 195

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Pause
Dust devil captured on camera in Riley County near Manhattan 40

Dust devil captured on camera in Riley County near Manhattan

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking 88

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

Behind The Star's child brides series (Deep Background podcast clip) 83

Behind The Star's child brides series (Deep Background podcast clip)

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home 39

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

Josh Hawley brings Senate campaign to Raytown 60

Josh Hawley brings Senate campaign to Raytown

Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo 123

Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo

Bus carrying Texas high school band students crashes into Alabama ravine 14

Bus carrying Texas high school band students crashes into Alabama ravine

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River 93

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River

Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked 82

Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked

When planning your travel, don't wing it! Check out the airlines that ranked the highest on WalletHub's 2017 report of the best airlines in the industry. Cristina RayasMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client 195

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Pause
Dust devil captured on camera in Riley County near Manhattan 40

Dust devil captured on camera in Riley County near Manhattan

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking 88

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

Behind The Star's child brides series (Deep Background podcast clip) 83

Behind The Star's child brides series (Deep Background podcast clip)

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home 39

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

Josh Hawley brings Senate campaign to Raytown 60

Josh Hawley brings Senate campaign to Raytown

Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo 123

Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo

Bus carrying Texas high school band students crashes into Alabama ravine 14

Bus carrying Texas high school band students crashes into Alabama ravine

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River 93

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River

Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked 82

Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

View More Video