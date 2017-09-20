A national group takes notice of Kansas City Superintendent Mark Bedell

More Videos 1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found Pause 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 0:53 Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary 1:31 City councilman Jermaine Reed, a member of the KCI terminal selection committee, discusses problems with the process 0:31 What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School 3:09 Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials 1:08 Things to know about Wentworth Military Academy and its Doughboy statue 1:17 Surveillance video shows the last moments of Chicago teen's life 1:11 Lawrence High School students stage sit-in to demand action 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

KCPS superintendent Mark Bedell overcame challenges, including his mom dying of an overdose New KCPS superintendent Mark Bedell shared his upbringing with district students during lunch at Manual Career & Technical Center. He challenged them not to use their home life as an excuse or crutch. Bedell's mother was an addict who died of an overdose, his brother was recently on trial for second-degree murder, he didn't know his real father and out of eight siblings he is the only one who graduated high school. New KCPS superintendent Mark Bedell shared his upbringing with district students during lunch at Manual Career & Technical Center. He challenged them not to use their home life as an excuse or crutch. Bedell's mother was an addict who died of an overdose, his brother was recently on trial for second-degree murder, he didn't know his real father and out of eight siblings he is the only one who graduated high school. kmyers@kcstar.com

New KCPS superintendent Mark Bedell shared his upbringing with district students during lunch at Manual Career & Technical Center. He challenged them not to use their home life as an excuse or crutch. Bedell's mother was an addict who died of an overdose, his brother was recently on trial for second-degree murder, he didn't know his real father and out of eight siblings he is the only one who graduated high school. kmyers@kcstar.com