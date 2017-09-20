School district once provided their daughter’s Braille materials. Now, they’re on their own.

More Videos 1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found Pause 2:38 Kansas City family seeks answers in slain loved one’s disappearance 0:31 What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School 1:31 City councilman Jermaine Reed, a member of the KCI terminal selection committee, discusses problems with the process 3:09 Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials 0:37 KCI proposals by the numbers 1:02 City councilwoman Jolie Justus says a procurement review might be helpful 2:27 Listen to hero describe his attempt to save police officer’s life 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks 1:38 This Westport bar isn't afraid to cater to a diverse crowd Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials Lyn and Soren Petro’s daughter, Brooke, is visually impaired. Even though Brooke attends a private school to meet her special needs, the Blue Valley School District had for the last four years paid for her textbooks, keyboards, and other learning materials translated into Braille. But the district stopped providing the materials in January, sparking numerous rounds of hearings and litigation. In the meantime, the Petros have had to spend $24,000 to create Brooke’s materials themselves while they wait for the process to take its course. Lyn and Soren Petro’s daughter, Brooke, is visually impaired. Even though Brooke attends a private school to meet her special needs, the Blue Valley School District had for the last four years paid for her textbooks, keyboards, and other learning materials translated into Braille. But the district stopped providing the materials in January, sparking numerous rounds of hearings and litigation. In the meantime, the Petros have had to spend $24,000 to create Brooke’s materials themselves while they wait for the process to take its course. Allison Long and Katy Bergen The Kansas City Star

