Ten lives for cats? Mizzou maps feline genomes, identifies source of illnesses

2:41 As dog numbers surge downtown, Kansas City steps in it Pause

2:58 Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg

2:56 Water and sewage prices increase in Kansas City

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported voter fraud claims

0:28 Sen. Jerry Moran speaks about James Comey

4:14 Who are Kansas lobbyists taking to dinner?

1:40 Federal judge orders Kobach to hand over documents from Trump meeting

0:34 The Star's 30-second ballpark tour: Tropicana Field

5:35 ABC's Matthew Dowd discusses detachment from political parties with The Star's Editorial Board