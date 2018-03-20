Happy spring! Get something free at Dairy Queen!

Want something cold and sweet on the first day of spring?
Participating Dairy Queen restaurants are offering a free, small vanilla cone all day today, March 20, in celebration of the spring equinox.
That happens at 11:15 a.m. Central Daylight Time.
But don't ask for an ice cream cone. At DQ it's "soft serve."
From the website:
"Simply creamy, wholesome, and delicious. More than 75 years after the first 'cone with the curl on top' made its debut at Sherb Noble’s ice cream shop, DQ soft serve remains the same treat you remember from your childhood. Our high standard is to serve it at 18 degrees for the perfect flavor and texture."
