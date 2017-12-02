Farm to Market shows us how they make their delicious holiday bread

More Videos 1:59 Six of KC's best diner-style burgers Pause 1:46 Jackson County jail director resigns 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 2:43 Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Jets 1:31 Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 0:20 Delaware earthquake shakes music studio 2:21 Marine killed in WWII comes home to his family 1:31 Bill Self on his relationship with Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim 3:03 Mizzou learned from West Virginia loss 1:38 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Behind the scenes at Farm to Market Bread Co. Chow Town visits Farm to Market Bread Company in Kansas City. Jill Silva, The Star's food editor, will explore the company's rich history and their famous holiday breads: stollen and panettone. Go behind the scenes and see how Italian panettone is made and “spiked" to cool upside down. Chow Town visits Farm to Market Bread Company in Kansas City. Jill Silva, The Star's food editor, will explore the company's rich history and their famous holiday breads: stollen and panettone. Go behind the scenes and see how Italian panettone is made and “spiked" to cool upside down. Jill Wendholt Silva and Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

Chow Town visits Farm to Market Bread Company in Kansas City. Jill Silva, The Star's food editor, will explore the company's rich history and their famous holiday breads: stollen and panettone. Go behind the scenes and see how Italian panettone is made and “spiked" to cool upside down. Jill Wendholt Silva and Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star