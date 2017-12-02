More Videos

  Behind the scenes at Farm to Market Bread Co.

    Chow Town visits Farm to Market Bread Company in Kansas City. Jill Silva, The Star's food editor, will explore the company's rich history and their famous holiday breads: stollen and panettone. Go behind the scenes and see how Italian panettone is made and “spiked" to cool upside down.

Chow Town visits Farm to Market Bread Company in Kansas City. Jill Silva, The Star's food editor, will explore the company's rich history and their famous holiday breads: stollen and panettone. Go behind the scenes and see how Italian panettone is made and "spiked" to cool upside down.
Chow Town visits Farm to Market Bread Company in Kansas City. Jill Silva, The Star's food editor, will explore the company's rich history and their famous holiday breads: stollen and panettone. Go behind the scenes and see how Italian panettone is made and “spiked" to cool upside down. Jill Wendholt Silva and Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star
Chow Town

Chow Town

The daily dish on Kansas City's food and drink scene

Chow Town

Farm to Market shows us how they make their delicious holiday bread

By Jill Wendholt Silva

jsilva@kcstar.com

December 02, 2017 06:42 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Panettone may qualify as the holy grail of holiday breads.

The cylindrical-shaped Italian bread with a light, airy interior studded with bits of dried fruit, relies heavily on time, temperature and technique.

“You’d be hard pressed to find a more challenging dough,” a baker told The New York Times earlier this week.

Kansas City’s Farm to Market Bread Co. bakes its holiday panettone mid-November through Jan. 1. (The bakery also bakes stollen, a dense German Christmas nut and raisin bread with a marzipan center that is “swaddled” in powdered sugar after it is baked.)

John Friend, vice president of the artisan company his father founded, says making the dough is a two-day process that requires 18 hours of fermentation.

Production manager Max Watson showed me how to form the wet, buttery dough studded with cranberries, candied oranges and toasted almonds during a recent Chow Town Facebook Live shot in the production bakery on 20th Street. The panettone is baked in a parchment collar so it creates a cupola or dome shape. When removed from the ovens, the loaves are hung upside down from a spike to cool. The best way to cut the bread is slices or wedges using a serrated knife.

Several viewers say they use the panettone for French toast. Chef Jasper Mirabile of Jasper’s Restaurant uses the panettone to make Jasper Mirabile’s Panettone Bread Pudding with Shatto holiday eggnog, a recipe he features at the restaurant and shared with Chow Town readers in 2013.

Farm to Market panettone and stollen sell for $11.99 each. It is widely available in local grocery stores.

To reach The Star’s James Beard award-winning food editor Jill Silva: 816-234-4395, @kcstarfood

