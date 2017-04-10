From South American cafes to burger bars, here’s where the Royals love to eat in KC

1:28 Check out new food menu at Kauffman Stadium for the 2017 Royals season Pause

8:30 Chow Town Live: How Joe's Kansas City makes its Z-Man sandwich and fries

3:01 Bochi among trucks headed to The Star's first 2017 Food Truck Friday event

0:56 Two teens dead after car loaded with nine people crashes into tree in Lenexa

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope

2:54 Royals players prepare for home opener without Yordano Ventura

3:53 A tight market leaves KC area home buyers desperate

2:05 Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer

0:36 Surveillance shows woman trying to stop vehicle theft by spraying man with gasoline