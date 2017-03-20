French fry face-off: It’s Joe’s Kansas City vs. BRGR Kitchen + Bar in final round

This is it: The final round in our March Madness-style french fry tournament.
After tallying more than 1,350 votes in Round 3, we can reveal that Joe’s Kansas City will face off against BRGR Kitchen + Bar in Round 4.
We’ll collect Round 4 votes until 9 a.m. Monday, March 27. The winner will be revealed on Wednesday, March 29.
It should be a tight race. In Round 3, Joe’s Kansas City beat Beer Kitchen with 77 percent of the popular vote, and BRGR Kitchen + Bar upset iconic Kansas City burger joint Town Topic with 56 percent of the vote.
So far, the bracket has racked up roughly 6,500 votes from readers who’ve proven they have strong opinions about fries.
We’ve received several write-in votes from fans of Wyandot BBQ, which has locations in KCK and Overland Park. Carl Edwards of Lawrence says “they’re the best in town.”
“Heck, forget the meat and go for the fries!” Edwards says. “They’re piping hot and salty with a crispy exterior done to perfection and a soft, potatoey creamy interior.”
Sounds good to us, Carl.
Hungry for more? Tune in to The Star’s Facebook page (facebook.com/kansascitystar) at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Our new food show, Chow Town Live, will be broadcasting from Joe’s Kansas City’s original location at 3002 W. 47th St. in Kansas City, Kan.
Have fry or barbecue-related questions or comments for Joe’s? Email us at chowtownfeedback@kcstar.com or tweet @sarah_gish, and we’ll ask them on the show.
How to vote
Fourth-round votes must be cast by 9 a.m. Monday, March 27. Look for results in print and on our Chow Town blog (kansascity.com/chowtown) on March 29, when we'll announce the ultimate winner.
