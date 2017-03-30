Chow Town Live: How KCK’s Rosedale Barbeque makes those golden crinkle-cut fries

For our third episode of Chow Town Live, we went to Rosedale Barbeque, a family-owned Kansas City, Kan., barbecue institution that’s been in business since 1934.
There, vice president Marisha Brown-Smith showed off Rosedale’s famous sausage, smoked chicken, ribs and crinkle-cut fries — which won the write-in contest in our March Madness-style french fry tournament.
It’s easy to see why Rosedale regulars rave about the fries. They’re served fresh and piping hot, with a crisp golden exterior and a super-soft interior. They’re never greasy, and their potato flavor is pure and fresh. Brown-Smith says that’s because Rosedale uses clean oil held at a precise temperature.
The fries, which cost $2.59 per oversized paper bag, are delicious with a swipe of spicy barbecue sauce and an ice-cold RC Cola.
During the show, Brown-Smith shared interesting bits of Rosedale history — did you know her grandfather started the business as a hot dog and beer stand called The Bucket Shop? — and spoke about the barbecue joint’s expanded beer menu and Lent offerings.
Hungry for more fries? Check out our Chow Town Live shows at Beer Kitchen and Joe’s Kansas City, the champion of our monthlong french fry tournament.
Next week, Chow Town Live will broadcast from Food Truck Friday, which returns to The Star’s parking lot at 18th and McGee streets on Friday, April 7.
Sarah Gish: 816-234-4823, @sarah_gish
Comments