Chow Town Live: Watch how Westport’s Beer Kitchen makes its fries

For the first episode of our new Facebook Live food show, Chow Town Live, we went to Westport’s Beer Kitchen for (what else?) french fries.
Beer Kitchen is one of four restaurants remaining in our March Madness-style french fry tournament. Rounding out the Final Four: Town Topic, Joe’s Kansas City and BRGR Kitchen + Bar. Which is your favorite? Click here to cast your votes. Round 3 voting ends at 9 a.m. Monday; we’ll reveal the finalists that afternoon.
On Wednesday, Beer Kitchen’s corporate chef, Michael Peterson, showed reporter Sarah Gish how he transforms russet potatoes into crunchy, golden fries. He also showed off several of Beer Kitchen’s house-made dipping sauces, flavored with everything from garlic and horseradish to malt vinegar and chipotle peppers. Um, yum.
Peterson also trotted out Beer Kitchen’s truffle fries and Stockyards Fries, a loaded plate of fries topped with barbecue burnt ends, smoked Gouda fondue, onion and pickle relish. What more could you want?
Tune in to The Star’s Facebook page at 3 p.m. Wednesday, when we’ll be live at Joe’s Kansas City to talk about all things fries and barbecue. Have questions for Joe’s? Email chowtownfeedback@kcstar.com or tweet @sarah_gish and we’ll ask them on the show.
