Come try octopus, oysters at The Star’s next GastroClub dinner at Jax Fish House

Though Kansas City is landlocked in the heart of America, there are no shortage of sustainable seafood options here. I recently explored this theme in several stories, including one about Missouri-raised saltwater shrimp and another about our love for oysters.
In honor of those stories, chef de cuisine Theresia Ota of Jax Fish House has created a GastroClub experience highlighting both oysters and octopus.
GastroClub is The Star’s private supper club designed to showcase the culinary expertise of local chefs. Ota will serve a six-course meal with pairings by Crane Brewing from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. The dinner is $75 per person.
“Even if I didn’t work for Jax, I think oysters are the best way to start any meal,” Ota says of her first course, a Diamond Point Oyster with chamomile verjus granita. “It’s the perfect aperitif.”
Especially when paired with sparkling wine.
Ota will move on to fried oyster on a cornmeal biscuit with pimento cheese, pepper relish and pickles.
A spring vegetable bagna cauda is topped with trout roe followed by grilled octopus with squid ink polenta, artichoke and salsa verde.
“I tried grilled octopus on last spring’s menu and it didn’t go over, but I like it slow-cooked and grilled,” Ota says. And in terms of sustainability, “there’s no shortage of octopus in the sea.”
The final course will feature confit short rib, smoked oyster gremolata with beef fat potatoes and an octopus demi-glace made from the octopus cooking water.
The entire meal will be finished with a cold semifredo with “non-traditional spices” and blood orange.
Crane’s contribution will include two beer cocktails and three beers.
Guests will be seated at a single table in the private dining room for a family-style dinner with conversation and commentary.
If it all sounds like a lot of food, Ota says her goal is “not making the food too heavy.... That’s the point of cuisine vs. an all-you-can-eat buffet.”
For reservations, call 816-437-7940.
Previous Gastroclub events have been held at Krokstrom Klubb and Market and Jarocho Pescados y Mariscos.
