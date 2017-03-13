Vote in Round 3 of The Star’s March Madness-style french fry tournament

And then there were four.
Readers cast more than 2,100 votes in Round 2 of our March Madness-style french fry tournament. The closest contest was between Town Topic and Winstead’s, two iconic Kansas City diners famous for sizzling burgers and fries. Ultimately, Town Topic took the ketchup crown with 52 percent of the popular vote.
Town Topic will advance to Round 3 and face off against Beer Kitchen, which won the Fancy French category handily in Round 2 with 73 percent of the vote.
In the Barbecue category, Joe’s Kansas City upset Arthur Bryant’s by hogging 82 percent of votes. In Round 3, Joe’s is up against BRGR Kitchen + Bar, which beat Westside Local with 58 percent of votes in the Upscale American category.
Cast your Round 3 votes through 9 a.m., March 20. We’ll reveal the two finalists on March 20 and the ultimate winner on March 29.
Keep sending those write-in votes via email to chowtownfeedback@kcstar.com, too. Here are a few of our favorites.
Richard Lovett of Kansas City is a fan of the fries at Gates Bar-B-Que, which has locations in Kansas City, Independence, Leawood and Kansas City, Kan. Says Lovett: “Their fries are fat, tender, always served piping hot, and are heavenly when dipped in Gates’ classic barbecue sauce.”
Twila Samborski of Kansas City is all about the fries at Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue, which has locations in Kansas City, Lee’s Summit and Overland Park.
“I watch my calories, but not when it comes to those hot and crispy fries,” Samborski wrote. “My husband and I have gone (to the Martin City location) for years and I have never been disappointed. Seriously, never.”
Linda Grace of Prairie Village can’t get enough fried potatoes from Five Guys, a burger chain with multiple locations across the metro.
“Love their nice, long delicious spudstix!” Grace wrote. “Their servings are generous, to say the least. It’s french fry heaven.”
