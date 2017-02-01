Valentine’s Day in Kansas City: These new restaurants are perfect for date night

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, Kansas City.
No reservations yet? No worries — we’ve got you covered with this roundup of 21 new restaurants that are perfect for date night, from casual pizzerias, cocktail bars and ramen shops to upscale steakhouses and seafood spots.
What’s your go-to romantic restaurant in KC? Comment here or tweet us @chowtownkc.
2876 W. 47th Ave., Kansas City, Kan.
Neapolitan-style pies with blistered crusts are the specialty at 1889 Pizza Napoletana. In addition to signature pizzas such as the Honey Bee (fresh pear, Gorgonzola, local honey, arugula) the restaurant serves bruschetta, meatballs and salads. Reservations: 913-608-5889.
4705 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood
This is the first Kansas location for Omaha-based Blue Sushi Sake Grill. In addition to maki, sashimi and nigiri, the sleek sushi restaurant serves specialties such as mango crab Rangoon, shishito peppers and River Rock Beef Tenderloin — steak served on a sizzling bed of hot stones. Reservations: 913-236-6100.
804 Pennsylvania St., Lawrence
The owners of the Burger Stand at the Casbah have opened an east Lawrence bar and cafe called Bon Bon. The eclectic menu features steamed egg buns, pork schnitzel, butternut squash korma, hearty salads and shareable snacks such as Thai marinated sweet and spicy wings. Read more about Bon Bon here.
429 Walnut St.
Brown & Loe serves American favorites such as cheeseburgers, shrimp and grits, steaks and, for brunch, sweet potato waffles. The River Market restaurant has a full bar and is in a former Merchants Bank that was built in 1920. Reservations: 816-472-0622. Read a review here.
5200 W. 95th St., Prairie Village
Fresh Mexican food — not Tex-Mex — is the focus at Cacao, a Prairie Village restaurant from the owners of Frida’s Contemporary Mexican Cuisine in Overland Park and Ixtapa Mexican Cuisine in Kansas City. The menu features cactus salad, carnitas tacos, chiles relleno, mango ice cream and more. Reservations: 913-296-7485. Read a review here.
2976 Gillham Road
Cafe Europa, a restaurant with an original location in the Crestwood Shops, has opened a second location in Union Hill. It’s known for chef-driven, seasonal cuisine, cocktails and decadent bakery items such as layered lemon cake. Reservations: 816-214-5425.
Decadent — A Coffee and Dessert Bar
5601 W. 135th St., Suite 2220, Overland Park
This fast-casual dessert shop from the owner of the Smallcakes Cupcakery chain serves beautifully plated chef-style desserts alongside grab-and-go options such as house-made ice cream, cookies, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls and croissants. Try the lattes, made with Parisi coffee, and the skillet chocolate chip cookie ($6), a warm cookie served in a hot skillet with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, hot fudge sauce and caramel.
700 W. 47th St.
This upscale seafood restaurant specializes in fresh fish and premium aged steaks. Menu items include crab fried rice, jumbo lump crab cakes, miso marinated tofu and Chilean sea bass steamed Hong Kong-style. The bar, called the V Lounge, offers live jazz and an extensive wine selection. Reservations: 816-531-2537.
Los Cabos Mexican Grill & Cantina
18201 Bass Pro Drive, Independence
This Mexican restaurant with “coastal hacienda architecture” aims for a vacation vibe. The menu features fajita chicken enchiladas, mahi mahi tacos, brisket tacos, cheeseburger burritos, tequila lime chicken salad, tortilla soup and sweet corn tamale cakes. On Fridays and Saturdays, there’s a roving mariachi band. Reservations: 816-886-7863.
719 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
Seafood is the star of the menu at Mass St. Fish House, a new downtown Lawrence restaurant wedged between 715 and Ladybird Diner. The cozy space boasts dim lighting and a full bar where you can order fresh raw oysters alongside bubbles and specialty cocktails. The hot food menu features a mean fish and chips and a popular pork and scallops dish. Reservations: 785-856-1081.
3600 Broadway, Suite 105
Ethiopian and Caribbean cuisines are the specialties at Mesob, which offers several options for vegans. The full bar serves wine, beer and specialty cocktails such as the Stormy Baron, which mixes spiced rum with ginger beer and lime juice. Reservations: 816-492-5099. Read a review here.
1912 Star Drive, Suite A&B, Liberty
20152 W. 153rd St., Olathe
Washington-based MOD Pizza now has locations in Olathe and Liberty. MOD offers made-to-order artisan pies baked fast (as in, 3 minutes) with the customer’s choice of more than 30 toppings. Try the Caspian, a specialty pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, barbecue chicken, Gorgonzola cheese and sliced red onions.
6324 Brookside Plaza
A Brookside location for Leawood’s Red Door Woodfired Grill, an upscale casual restaurant known for wood-fired burgers, salmon, fried chicken and creative twists on the Moscow Mule cocktail. The new Red Door occupies the former Blue Grotto space. Reservations: 816-621-3424.
13505 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
Oklahoma-based Hal Smith Restaurants recently added a Redrock Canyon Grill in Corbin Park. The restaurant boasts a large bar and serves wood-fired rotisserie chicken, rib-eye steaks, pork chops, enchiladas, Key lime pie and iron skillet cornbread. Reservations: 913-239-0202.
3605 Broadway
House-made noodles and broth are the specialty at Shio Ramen Shop, a chef-driven spot open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. Try the Shio ramen, chicken dashi broth with sea salt, pork belly, egg, scallions, black garlic oil, bamboo shoots and nori. Reservations: 816-541-3215. Read more about Shio Ramen here.
1521 Grand Blvd.
This cozy Crossroads tavern with “gritty glamour” serves handcrafted cocktails, small plates such as lamb meatballs and marinated olives, beer, wine and champagne. SoT stands for south of Truman Road.
Stock Hill Kansas City Steakhouse
4800 Main
This 14,000-square-foot steakhouse in the Board of Trade building is from Bread & Butter Concepts, the company that owns Gram & Dun and BRGR Kitchen + Bar. Stock Hill serves Midwestern beef as well as classic dishes from France, Italy and Argentina. Reservations: 816-895-8400.
4130 Pennsylvania Ave.
A Westport location for Sweet Siam, a Thai restaurant that previously operated in Lenexa. Sweet Siam is in the former Thai Place spot. The menu features spicy coconut soup, Pad Thai, pineapple fried rice, curries, spicy eggplant stir-fry and barbecue chicken. Reservations: 816-492-6196.
2000 Grand Blvd.
Classic American grill and bar that serves gourmet burgers, salads and entrees such as cedar plank salmon in a comfortable yet elegant dining room with sweeping views of downtown Kansas City. Upstairs, there’s a lounge with a full bar, wood paneling and comfy seating. Reservations: 816-389-5800.
123 S.E. Third St., Lee’s Summit
A bar and restaurant in a historic building in downtown Lee’s Summit that serves upscale comfort food such as fried chicken, pot pie, barbecue shrimp and grits and a 42-ounce bone-in rib-eye steak. The bar serves cocktails and wine and boasts 24 craft beers on tap and 50 more in bottles. Reservations: 816-384-2123.
Sarah Gish: 816-234-4823, @sarah_gish
