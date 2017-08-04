Where to shop on First Friday weekends in the West Bottoms

1320 W. 12th St.

816-599-3472

bellapatinakc.com

3 floors/75+ vendors

Merchandise: Jewelry, antiques, vintage furnishings, industrial, midcentury, shabby chic styles, new artisan products including rustic tables, industrial lights

Open: First Friday weekends: 8:30-8 Fri., 9-5 Sat., 11-4 Sun.

Food/drink: Painted Rooster Cafe, third floor

Accepts: Credit, cash, check

West Bottoms full of shoppers on First Friday In buildings and warehouses that were built over 100 years ago for agriculture, the West Bottoms is being repurposed into an area for shoppers on First Friday.

1300 W. 13th St.

bottomsupantiques@earthlink.net

Bottomsupantiques.com

4 floors/65+ vendors

Merchandise: High-end vintage, authentic antiques, collectibles, Old European, French country, industrial, midcentury, architectural salvage, primitive

Open: First Friday weekends: 10-7 Fri., 10-5 Sat.

Food/drink: Bee’s Knee’s Bakery serves soups, salads, sandwiches, desserts; Paris of the Plains Saloon

Accepts: Varies by vendor

1101 Mulberry St.

facebook.com/GoldieandMyrtles, goldieandmyrtles.com

1 floor/6 vendors

Merchandise: Midcentury modern, artisan-made goods, new home accessories and gifts, jewelry, vintage clothing, KC T-shirts, vinyl records

Open: First Friday weekends: 9-7 Fri., 9-5 Sat., 11-4 Sun. Every weekend: 11-2 Wed.-Sat.; closed Wed. and Thurs. before First Friday weekends

Food/drink: No

Accepts: Credit, cash

1420 W. 13th Terrace

816-421-1930

goodjujukc.com

2 floors/50+ vendors

Merchandise: Painted furniture, vintage clothing, vintage and repurposed jewelry, primitives, folk art, midcentury modern

Open: First Friday weekends: 9-7 Fri., 9-6 Sat.

Food/drink: Chanticlair Cafe serves breakfast, lunch and bakery items made with fresh, organic ingredients.

Accepts: Credit, cash, check

1323 W. 13th St.

816-283-8478

hellosailorkc.blogspot.com

1 floor/21 vendors

Merchandise: High end primitive, newly upholstered furniture, industrial, repurposed statement pieces

Open: First Friday weekends: 8:30-8:30 Fri., 8:30-6:30 Sat., 11-4 Sun.

Food/drink: KC Cupcake Co. serves cupcakes, custard and beverages

Accepts: Credit, cash, check

1107 Hickory St.

816-797-8898

facebook.com/hickorydickorykc

1 floor and outdoor market/50 vendors

Merchandise: Artisan-made metal orb lights, eclectic, industrial, midcentury, shabby chic, vintage, antiques, retro

Open: First Friday weekends: 9-9 Fri., 9-6 Sat., 11-4 Sun.

Food/drink: Kettle corn vendors

Accepts: Credit, cash, check

1400 W. 12th St.

816-896-1969

facebook.com/LeFouFlea

5 floors/30 vendors

Merchandise: Old-fashioned antique mall-style merchandise, antiques, tools, car collectibles, junktique, rusty and patinaed, collectibles, retro, vintage, fine art photos, handmade industrial lights

Open: First Friday weekends: 10-5 Fri.-Sun. Every weekend: 9-8 Fri., 9-7 Sat., 9-5 Sun.

Food/drink: Vintage Funk Cafe serves paninis, sandwiches, soup, desserts, soft drinks, coffee

Accepts: Credit, cash, check

1400 W. 13th St.

816-527-0166

facebook.com/NookandCrannyKC

3 floors/35 vendors

Merchandise: Repurposed and industrial furnishings, antiques, vintage garden and patio, homemade pesto

Open: First Friday weekends: 9-7 Fri., 9-6 Sat., 11-4 Sun. Every weekend: 10-3 Sat.

Food/drink: No

Accepts: Credit, cash, check

1323 W. 13th St., second floor above Hello Sailor

816-888-1909

facebook.com/pnrrepurposed

1 floor/20 vendors

Merchandise: Locally made art, T-shirts, jewelry, etched glass, cellphone amplifiers made of old brass instruments, vintage furnishings and decor

Open: First Friday weekends: 9-8 Fri., 9-5 Sat., 11-4 Sun. Every weekend: 9-4 Sat.

Food/drink: $1 soda and water

Accepts: Credit, cash, check

1403 W. 12th St.

913-484-1660

redshedkc.com

1 floor/4 vendors

Merchandise: Vintage, artisan products, industrial lights, chandeliers, light parts, custom tables, car paintings, patio furniture, garden art, mannequins, taxidermy

Open: First Friday weekends: 9-9 Fri., 9-6 Sat., 11-4 Sun.

Food/drink: Cocktail party Friday night

Accepts: Credit, cash, check

1300 Liberty St.

913-915-2124

restorationemporium.com

3 floors/40+ vendors

Merchandise: Amy Howard paint; Love Letters KC T-shirts and artwork, biblical verse and inspirational prints, vintage, antique, farmhouse- and urban-inspired furnishings; new reproduction merchandise

Open: First Friday weekends: 8:30-7 Fri., 9-6 Sat. Every week: 10-3 Tues.-Sat.

Food/drink: Free water and coffee; lot with food trucks outside

Accepts: Credit, cash, check

700 Woodswether Road

816-787-6988

facebook.com/riverbendantiquefleamarket

1 floor/8 vendors

Merchandise: Industrial, antiques, vintage gas pumps, old Bavarian furniture, old European furniture, Coca-Cola memorabilia, stamp machines, vintage jewelry

Open: Every weekend: 10-5 Fri., Sat. and Sun.

Food/drink: No

Accepts: Credit, cash

1405 W. 13th St.

816-853-1338

facebook.com/rusticvintagerose

1 floor/18 vendors

Merchandise: Antiques to modern furniture, artisan woven rugs, original paintings, metal yard art, bird feeders and bird baths handmade from vintage glass, shabby chic, primitives, industrial, rustic

Open: First Friday weekends: 8:30-9 Fri., 9-6 Sat., 11-4 Sun.

Food/drink: Snack bar with beverages

Accepts: Credit, cash, check

1402 Hickory St.

913-424-4563

serendipitykc.biz

2 floors/15 vendors

Merchandise: Vintage wedding trousseau items, artisan-made jewelry, reclaimed lumber, old windows and doors, painted furniture, scented candles and soaps, candied jalapenos, whimsical socks, antique books and maps, old-fashion candy, posters, metal letters

Open: First Friday weekends: 9-6 Fri. and Sat., 11-4 Sun. Also, 11-4 on second and third Sat.

Food/drink: Snack bar serves sandwiches, salads and soft drinks

Accepts: Credit, cash, check

1323 W. 13th St., second floor above Hello Sailor

913-568-2354

facebook.com/stuffologykc

1 floor/1 vendor

Merchandise: Art deco and industrial light fixtures, warehouse carts, bakery pallets, pulleys, work benches, framed paintings, old card catalogs, file cabinets and print-type drawers, midcentury, vintage movie posters, architectural salvage, vintage electronics

Open: First Friday weekends: 10-7 Fri., 10-6 Sat., 12-4 Sun. Every weekend: 12-4 Sat. and by appointment

Food/drink: Free cookies and candy

Accepts: Credit, debit, cash, check

The Dusted Attic

1323 W. 13th St., third floor

thedustedattic@gmail.com

facebook.com/thedustedattic

1 floor/35 vendors

Merchandise: Jars of locally made chalk paint

Open: First Friday weekends: 9-8 Fri., 9-5 Sat., 11-4 Sun. Every weekend: 10-4 Sat.

Food/drink: Coffee, soda, water

Accepts: Credit, cash

1101 Mulberry St.

816-474-8832

2 floors/20 vendors

Merchandise: New and vintage merchandise, Annie Sloan chalk paint, DIY supplies, shabby chic furnishings, faux greenery, garden decor, upscale reproductions, signs, Charlie Hustle KC T-shirts and onesies, pillows, rugs

Open: Every week: 10-4 Wed.-Sat., 11-4 Sun.

Food/drink: No

Accepts: Credit, cash

1413 W. 11th St.

816-377-2489

facebook.com/ThePinkDaisyKC

3 floors/56 vendors

Merchandise: Upcycled furniture, kids boutique, women’s clothing and handmade jewelry, signs and memorabilia; Unicorn Spit nontoxic stain/glaze

Open: First Friday weekends: 9-varies Fri. and Sat., 11-5 Sun. Every week: 10-5 Fri. and Sat.

Food/drink: Java Garage

Accepts: Credit, cash

1412 W. 12th St.

816-471-1412

thespaceat1412.com

1 floor/18 vendors

Merchandise: Midcentury, vintage, industrial, vinyl records, maps and prints, designer fashion goods on consignment

Open: First Friday weekends: 8:30-6 Fri., 9-6 Sat., 11-5 Sun. Every week: 10-5 Sat.; 11-5 Sun.

Food/drink: No

Accepts: Credit, cash

1285 Hickory St.

816-585-8589

tophatmercantile.com

2 floors/24 vendors

Merchandise: Vintage clothing, handmade jewelry, men’s bow ties, industrial, rustic, shabby chic, midcentury, sea shells, Curious Sofa Boutique, handmade harvest tables, reclaimed wood furniture, vinyl records, vintage hardware, architectural remnants

Open: First Friday weekends: 9-6 Fri. and Sat., 11-4 Sun. Every weekend: By appointment

Food/drink: No

Accepts: Credit, cash

1219 W. 11th St.

816-237-6974

Uglyglass.com, facebook.com/UglyGlassCo

2 floors/40+ vendors

Merchandise: Artisan-made decor, furniture, pottery, jewelry, photography, painted signs, clothing, fashion accessories, candles, cards, bath and body products, greeting cards, T-shirts and handmade marbles

Open: First Friday weekends: 9-7 Fri., 9-6 Sat., 11-4 Sun. Every weekend: 10-3 Fri., 10-4 Sat.

Food/drink: No

Accepts: Credit, cash

1409 W. 11th St.

404-245-6222

Varnishandvine.com

1 floor/1 vendor

Merchandise: European antiques, midcentury, primitive, modern, eclectic, plants, garden decor, pop-up shops with new merchandise

Open: First Friday weekends: 9-7 Fri., 9-6 Sat., 10-5 Sun. Every weekend: 10-5 Sat. and Sun.

Food/drink: Coffee and soda

Accepts: Credit, cash, check