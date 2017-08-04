Where to shop on First Friday weekends in the West Bottoms

Bella Patina
1320 W. 12th St.
816-599-3472
3 floors/75+ vendors
Merchandise: Jewelry, antiques, vintage furnishings, industrial, midcentury, shabby chic styles, new artisan products including rustic tables, industrial lights
Open: First Friday weekends: 8:30-8 Fri., 9-5 Sat., 11-4 Sun.
Food/drink: Painted Rooster Cafe, third floor
Accepts: Credit, cash, check
Bottoms Up Antique Market
1300 W. 13th St.
bottomsupantiques@earthlink.net
4 floors/65+ vendors
Merchandise: High-end vintage, authentic antiques, collectibles, Old European, French country, industrial, midcentury, architectural salvage, primitive
Open: First Friday weekends: 10-7 Fri., 10-5 Sat.
Food/drink: Bee’s Knee’s Bakery serves soups, salads, sandwiches, desserts; Paris of the Plains Saloon
Accepts: Varies by vendor
Goldie & Myrtle’s
facebook.com/GoldieandMyrtles, goldieandmyrtles.com
1 floor/6 vendors
Merchandise: Midcentury modern, artisan-made goods, new home accessories and gifts, jewelry, vintage clothing, KC T-shirts, vinyl records
Open: First Friday weekends: 9-7 Fri., 9-5 Sat., 11-4 Sun. Every weekend: 11-2 Wed.-Sat.; closed Wed. and Thurs. before First Friday weekends
Food/drink: No
Accepts: Credit, cash
Good JuJu
1420 W. 13th Terrace
816-421-1930
2 floors/50+ vendors
Merchandise: Painted furniture, vintage clothing, vintage and repurposed jewelry, primitives, folk art, midcentury modern
Open: First Friday weekends: 9-7 Fri., 9-6 Sat.
Food/drink: Chanticlair Cafe serves breakfast, lunch and bakery items made with fresh, organic ingredients.
Accepts: Credit, cash, check
Hello Sailor
1323 W. 13th St.
816-283-8478
1 floor/21 vendors
Merchandise: High end primitive, newly upholstered furniture, industrial, repurposed statement pieces
Open: First Friday weekends: 8:30-8:30 Fri., 8:30-6:30 Sat., 11-4 Sun.
Food/drink: KC Cupcake Co. serves cupcakes, custard and beverages
Accepts: Credit, cash, check
Hickory Dickory
1107 Hickory St.
816-797-8898
1 floor and outdoor market/50 vendors
Merchandise: Artisan-made metal orb lights, eclectic, industrial, midcentury, shabby chic, vintage, antiques, retro
Open: First Friday weekends: 9-9 Fri., 9-6 Sat., 11-4 Sun.
Food/drink: Kettle corn vendors
Accepts: Credit, cash, check
Le Fou Flea
1400 W. 12th St.
816-896-1969
5 floors/30 vendors
Merchandise: Old-fashioned antique mall-style merchandise, antiques, tools, car collectibles, junktique, rusty and patinaed, collectibles, retro, vintage, fine art photos, handmade industrial lights
Open: First Friday weekends: 10-5 Fri.-Sun. Every weekend: 9-8 Fri., 9-7 Sat., 9-5 Sun.
Food/drink: Vintage Funk Cafe serves paninis, sandwiches, soup, desserts, soft drinks, coffee
Accepts: Credit, cash, check
Nook & Cranny KC
1400 W. 13th St.
816-527-0166
3 floors/35 vendors
Merchandise: Repurposed and industrial furnishings, antiques, vintage garden and patio, homemade pesto
Open: First Friday weekends: 9-7 Fri., 9-6 Sat., 11-4 Sun. Every weekend: 10-3 Sat.
Food/drink: No
Accepts: Credit, cash, check
Pete N Repeat Repurposed
1323 W. 13th St., second floor above Hello Sailor
816-888-1909
1 floor/20 vendors
Merchandise: Locally made art, T-shirts, jewelry, etched glass, cellphone amplifiers made of old brass instruments, vintage furnishings and decor
Open: First Friday weekends: 9-8 Fri., 9-5 Sat., 11-4 Sun. Every weekend: 9-4 Sat.
Food/drink: $1 soda and water
Accepts: Credit, cash, check
Red Shed
1403 W. 12th St.
913-484-1660
1 floor/4 vendors
Merchandise: Vintage, artisan products, industrial lights, chandeliers, light parts, custom tables, car paintings, patio furniture, garden art, mannequins, taxidermy
Open: First Friday weekends: 9-9 Fri., 9-6 Sat., 11-4 Sun.
Food/drink: Cocktail party Friday night
Accepts: Credit, cash, check
Restoration Emporium
1300 Liberty St.
913-915-2124
3 floors/40+ vendors
Merchandise: Amy Howard paint; Love Letters KC T-shirts and artwork, biblical verse and inspirational prints, vintage, antique, farmhouse- and urban-inspired furnishings; new reproduction merchandise
Open: First Friday weekends: 8:30-7 Fri., 9-6 Sat. Every week: 10-3 Tues.-Sat.
Food/drink: Free water and coffee; lot with food trucks outside
Accepts: Credit, cash, check
River Bend Antiques & Flea Market
700 Woodswether Road
816-787-6988
facebook.com/riverbendantiquefleamarket
1 floor/8 vendors
Merchandise: Industrial, antiques, vintage gas pumps, old Bavarian furniture, old European furniture, Coca-Cola memorabilia, stamp machines, vintage jewelry
Open: Every weekend: 10-5 Fri., Sat. and Sun.
Food/drink: No
Accepts: Credit, cash
Rustic Vintage Rose
1405 W. 13th St.
816-853-1338
facebook.com/rusticvintagerose
1 floor/18 vendors
Merchandise: Antiques to modern furniture, artisan woven rugs, original paintings, metal yard art, bird feeders and bird baths handmade from vintage glass, shabby chic, primitives, industrial, rustic
Open: First Friday weekends: 8:30-9 Fri., 9-6 Sat., 11-4 Sun.
Food/drink: Snack bar with beverages
Accepts: Credit, cash, check
Serendipity
1402 Hickory St.
913-424-4563
2 floors/15 vendors
Merchandise: Vintage wedding trousseau items, artisan-made jewelry, reclaimed lumber, old windows and doors, painted furniture, scented candles and soaps, candied jalapenos, whimsical socks, antique books and maps, old-fashion candy, posters, metal letters
Open: First Friday weekends: 9-6 Fri. and Sat., 11-4 Sun. Also, 11-4 on second and third Sat.
Food/drink: Snack bar serves sandwiches, salads and soft drinks
Accepts: Credit, cash, check
Stuffology
1323 W. 13th St., second floor above Hello Sailor
913-568-2354
1 floor/1 vendor
Merchandise: Art deco and industrial light fixtures, warehouse carts, bakery pallets, pulleys, work benches, framed paintings, old card catalogs, file cabinets and print-type drawers, midcentury, vintage movie posters, architectural salvage, vintage electronics
Open: First Friday weekends: 10-7 Fri., 10-6 Sat., 12-4 Sun. Every weekend: 12-4 Sat. and by appointment
Food/drink: Free cookies and candy
Accepts: Credit, debit, cash, check
1323 W. 13th St., third floor
1 floor/35 vendors
Merchandise: Jars of locally made chalk paint
Open: First Friday weekends: 9-8 Fri., 9-5 Sat., 11-4 Sun. Every weekend: 10-4 Sat.
Food/drink: Coffee, soda, water
Accepts: Credit, cash
The Painted Sofa
1101 Mulberry St.
816-474-8832
2 floors/20 vendors
Merchandise: New and vintage merchandise, Annie Sloan chalk paint, DIY supplies, shabby chic furnishings, faux greenery, garden decor, upscale reproductions, signs, Charlie Hustle KC T-shirts and onesies, pillows, rugs
Open: Every week: 10-4 Wed.-Sat., 11-4 Sun.
Food/drink: No
Accepts: Credit, cash
The Pink Daisy
816-377-2489
3 floors/56 vendors
Merchandise: Upcycled furniture, kids boutique, women’s clothing and handmade jewelry, signs and memorabilia; Unicorn Spit nontoxic stain/glaze
Open: First Friday weekends: 9-varies Fri. and Sat., 11-5 Sun. Every week: 10-5 Fri. and Sat.
Food/drink: Java Garage
Accepts: Credit, cash
The Space at 1412
1412 W. 12th St.
816-471-1412
1 floor/18 vendors
Merchandise: Midcentury, vintage, industrial, vinyl records, maps and prints, designer fashion goods on consignment
Open: First Friday weekends: 8:30-6 Fri., 9-6 Sat., 11-5 Sun. Every week: 10-5 Sat.; 11-5 Sun.
Food/drink: No
Accepts: Credit, cash
Top Hat Mercantile
1285 Hickory St.
816-585-8589
2 floors/24 vendors
Merchandise: Vintage clothing, handmade jewelry, men’s bow ties, industrial, rustic, shabby chic, midcentury, sea shells, Curious Sofa Boutique, handmade harvest tables, reclaimed wood furniture, vinyl records, vintage hardware, architectural remnants
Open: First Friday weekends: 9-6 Fri. and Sat., 11-4 Sun. Every weekend: By appointment
Food/drink: No
Accepts: Credit, cash
Ugly Glass & Co.
1219 W. 11th St.
816-237-6974
Uglyglass.com, facebook.com/UglyGlassCo
2 floors/40+ vendors
Merchandise: Artisan-made decor, furniture, pottery, jewelry, photography, painted signs, clothing, fashion accessories, candles, cards, bath and body products, greeting cards, T-shirts and handmade marbles
Open: First Friday weekends: 9-7 Fri., 9-6 Sat., 11-4 Sun. Every weekend: 10-3 Fri., 10-4 Sat.
Food/drink: No
Accepts: Credit, cash
Varnish & Vine
1409 W. 11th St.
404-245-6222
1 floor/1 vendor
Merchandise: European antiques, midcentury, primitive, modern, eclectic, plants, garden decor, pop-up shops with new merchandise
Open: First Friday weekends: 9-7 Fri., 9-6 Sat., 10-5 Sun. Every weekend: 10-5 Sat. and Sun.
Food/drink: Coffee and soda
Accepts: Credit, cash, check
