Host of DIY Network’s ‘Yard Crashers’ found true love in Kansas City

Lindsay Archer doesn’t watch much TV. So when she was summoned to create a plant wall on the set of DIY Network’s “Yard Crashers” while it was taping in Kansas City last fall, she wasn’t impressed.
Now, according to HGTV.com (part of the DIY Network family), Archer, owner of AvantGarden Potscapes in Kansas City, is engaged to the show’s host, Matt Blashaw. And America will get to see the moment they first laid eyes on each other when that episode of “Yard Crashers” airs at 9 a.m. May 6.
Over two days, Blashaw and a local crew replaced a rotten deck in a small backyard with a new deck covered by a pergola with retractable awnings. They outfitted it with a custom outdoor sofa and built-in ice chest. They finished it off with privacy screens, plants, a fire pit and a granite patio space.
We were unable to reach Archer this week, but according to the HGTV.com story, Archer saw Blashaw and thought, “Gosh, that guy’s cute. But what a crazy man, running around the yard.”
Blashaw noticed Archer as soon as she started unloading plants and asked his producer: “Who’s the plant lady?!”
The two exchanged words a couple of times, then Archer says she “got the heck outta there.”
But Blashaw’s interest was piqued, so he asked project contractor Drew Thomson for Archer’s phone number. Thomson, owner of Maverick Outdoors of Kansas City, had hired Archer for the project.
After getting approval from his wife to share Archer’s number, Thomson offered to take the blame if Archer was peeved about it. That turned out to be unnecessary.
Archer told HGTV that Blashaw’s text went something like this: “Hey, my name’s Matt. I was the guy running around the yard today like a crazy man. Drew gave me your number, so if you didn’t want it passed out you can blame him. Thought you might want to see some photos of your completed work. I thought it was beautiful, and you are, too.”
After dates on two consecutive nights, the couple realized they didn’t want to part when it was time for Blashaw to return home to Los Angeles. So they planned a trip together to New York City, where Blashaw was appearing on the “Today” show. The trip went so well that they also spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together.
Blashaw said he knew he’d marry Archer as soon as they met. He proposed to her on a California beach in early March by burying the ring box in a plant pot Archer was working on with a friend. They plan to marry on that same beach in September.
Photos on Archer’s Facebook and Instagram pages show the couple looking lovey dovey on a beach. In a post from November, Archer wrote of her “Yard Crashers” experience: “So happy (for many reasons) that I got to be a part of this.”
Blashaw has hosted several series for DIY Network and HGTV, including “Project Xtreme,” “Money Hunters,” “Blog Cabin” and “Professional Grade.” In addition to starring on “Yard Crashers,” he also works as a real estate agent and develops and builds homes in Orange County, Calif.
According to HGTV, the couple, their friends, family, Thomson and the rest of the local crew will get together for a watch party in Kansas City.
