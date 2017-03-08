Lemon-butter sauce accents farm-raised sea bass from Iowa

Barramundi is a sea bass native to northern Australia and the tropical waters of the Indian and Pacific oceans, but this fish is making waves in the Midwest. Sustainably raised barramundi from VeroBlue Farms in Webster City, Iowa, is shipped live to Kansas City for Seattle Fish Co., where they are filleted on-site.
Selling for about $15 a pound, barramundi has a sweet, mild taste with a delicate texture. Though it is comparable to a striped bass, red snapper or grouper, VeroBlue Farms’ Leslie Wulf says barramundi is a unique fish in that “it self-generates omega-3 fatty acids, with less calories than salmon.”
A tip for preparation: Have your mise en place set for this recipe before you begin cooking, as this dish comes together quickly.
Barramundi in Lemon Butter Sauce
Makes 4 servings
2 (8-ounce) barramundi fillets
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided usage
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons butter
2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
1 lemon, zested and squeezed
1 teaspoon dried basil leaves
Heat a large nonstick sauté pan over medium-high heat on stovetop.
Pat barramundi fillets dry with a paper towel and coat each side of fish with 1/2 tablespoon olive oil. Season each fillet with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Set aside.
Add remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil to heated sauté pan. Place barramundi fillets in pan, skin-side down. Allow fish to sauté for 5 minutes or until edges begin to turn opaque.
Carefully turn fish over in pan and sauté for 1 minute more, or until entire fillet turns opaque.
While fish is sautéing, make the sauce: Melt butter in a separate saucepan on stovetop over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté for about 2 minutes, until fragrant and golden.
Whisk in zest and juice, until butter and lemon become incorporated. Season with basil and take sauce off heat.
Transfer sautéed barramundi to a serving dish. Immediately spoon lemon-butter sauce over the fillets and garnish with fresh basil and rosemary, if desired.
Per serving, based on 4: 342 calories (69 percent from fat), 26.5 grams total fat (9.5 grams saturated), 72.5 milligrams cholesterol, 2.5 grams carbohydrates, 24 grams protein, 434.5 milligrams sodium, .5 gram dietary fiber.
