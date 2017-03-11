Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

These five siblings are in need of a loving family with an abundance of love, energy, kindness and patience.
Bradley, the music lover, is 11. He is a bit shy and quiet but those who know him say he’s respectful, sweet and kind. He feels confident in his math and science abilities and loves a good game of soccer or tether ball.
Preston, 10, is an energetic animal lover and outdoor enthusiast. He loves fishing and exploring whenever the weather permits. He collects Pokémon and likes to play tetherball in the backyard.
Layla, 8, enjoys hip-hop dance, is kind and caring and already planning to save sick or injured animals when she grows up. She works hard at her school work and makes friends easily. She loves being active in sports like baseball and volleyball.
Landon, 6, wants to teach physical education when he grows up. He enjoys racing his brothers and collecting Pokémon cards. He considers himself a fast runner and a hard worker. He also loves the outdoors and going on adventures.
Rounding off this sibling group is 2-year-old Olive. She is a champion at doing all things that 2-year-olds do. When she slows down long enough she loves to be cuddled and held.
All five children are active in church and hoping to be adopted together.
To learn more about adoption, go to AdoptKSKids.org or call 877-457-5430.
The children’s case numbers are CH-7180, CH-7182, CH-7183, CH-7184 & CH-7185
Comments