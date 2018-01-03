Lenexa gun owner and hunter not a fan of Kansas’ open carry laws

More Videos 2:47 Gun control is woefully out of balance, says Lenexa gun owner Pause 1:51 Watch: Ice flowing on the Missouri River makes for mesmerizing viewing 3:10 Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 2:06 Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 1:28 KU senior Devonte' Graham on Jayhawks' lack of effort in loss to Texas Tech 3:37 KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” 0:31 Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall 11:15 CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor 2:11 Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor 8:13 Raw video: Michael Porter Jr. discusses recovery from back surgery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Gun control is woefully out of balance, says Lenexa gun owner Gun owner Aaron Young of Lenexa believes it is time for meaningful change in our gun laws. He sees no need for the private ownership of the assault style rifles and believes the NRA has strayed from their original purpose of teaching marksmanship and now concentrates on promoting the availability of guns. Gun owner Aaron Young of Lenexa believes it is time for meaningful change in our gun laws. He sees no need for the private ownership of the assault style rifles and believes the NRA has strayed from their original purpose of teaching marksmanship and now concentrates on promoting the availability of guns. Keith Myers and David Frese The Kansas City Star

