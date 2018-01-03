For these young Kansas sisters, hunting with guns means dinner, bonding with dogs

More Videos 2:47 Gun control is woefully out of balance, says Lenexa gun owner Pause 1:51 Watch: Ice flowing on the Missouri River makes for mesmerizing viewing 3:10 Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 2:06 Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 1:28 KU senior Devonte' Graham on Jayhawks' lack of effort in loss to Texas Tech 3:37 KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” 0:31 Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall 11:15 CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor 2:11 Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor 8:13 Raw video: Michael Porter Jr. discusses recovery from back surgery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sisters put meat on the table with their guns Sisters Elizabeth Funk, 15, and Madeline, 12, grew up around guns on their family’s property outside McLouth, Kan. Both hunt with their father for deer, geese, quail, pheasants and an occasional squirrel. Sisters Elizabeth Funk, 15, and Madeline, 12, grew up around guns on their family’s property outside McLouth, Kan. Both hunt with their father for deer, geese, quail, pheasants and an occasional squirrel. Keith Myers and Donald Bradley The Kansas City Star

Sisters Elizabeth Funk, 15, and Madeline, 12, grew up around guns on their family’s property outside McLouth, Kan. Both hunt with their father for deer, geese, quail, pheasants and an occasional squirrel. Keith Myers and Donald Bradley The Kansas City Star