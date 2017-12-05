Day removed a wall in the living room which has an exposed brick wall so it opens onto the kitchen.
Living

Take a peek inside this chateau-style home in midtown KC that was transformed on TV

By Cynthia Billhartz Gregorian

cgregorian@kcstar.com

December 05, 2017 11:24 AM

In the most recent episodes of DIY Network’sBargain Mansions,” Leawood mom Tamara Day moved on to the third home that she renovated this year, for the show. This one is a French chateau in Kansas City’s Old Hyde Park that Day has yearned to tackle for years.

The show comprises 12 episodes during which Day renovates six homes in the Kansas City area. The network will also re-air the two pilot episodes, which involve a seventh area home. Day has since sold all of the homes.

New episodes air at 9 p.m. Wednesdays.

A previous renovation of the home resulted in an outdated and tacky kitchen, so in the evening’s first episode, Day creates a kitchen that feels authentic to Old World architecture of the home.

SHA_2324 LR
A recent renovation left the kitchen outdated and tacky. Tamara Day gave it a fresh new look that references the old French architectural details of the rest of the home.
DIY Network

SHA_2346 LR
One of the features of Day’s trademark kitchen style is open shelving in place of upper cabinets.
DIY Network

She and her dad, Ward Schraeder, shop for a Dutch door, and she restores plantation shutters in the home’s gracious living room.

In the second episode, Day remodels the master suite, which has the tackiest wallpaper that Day said she has ever ripped out of a house.

She also moves an entire bathroom to create an extra bedroom and extends a hallway with floor boards saved from the first floor.

SHA_2367 LR
The living room is now light and airy.
DIY Network

SHA_2383 LR
Day removed a wall in the living room that has an exposed brick wall so it opens onto the kitchen.
DIY Network

SHA_2502 LR
The foyer now has exposed brick walls.
DIY Network

SHA_2472 LR
The dining room has an old French country feel, thanks to the barn door Day had installed in the dining room.
DIY Network

SHA_2592 LR
The three crystal chandeliers over the double vanity lend the master bathroom a French chauteau feel.
DIY Network

SHA_2599 LR
A black clawfoot tub and a walk-in shower surrounded by a paned glass wall and door add to the European feel of the master bathroom.
DIY Network

SHA_2764 LR
A brick wall punctuates an otherwise all-white guest bathroom with a pitched roof.
DIY Network

She is forced to make hard decisions when preserving a backyard patio with a kitchenette and cobblestone pavers that nearly put her over budget.

