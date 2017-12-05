Take a peek inside this chateau-style home in midtown KC that was transformed on TV

In the most recent episodes of DIY Network’s “Bargain Mansions,” Leawood mom Tamara Day moved on to the third home that she renovated this year, for the show. This one is a French chateau in Kansas City’s Old Hyde Park that Day has yearned to tackle for years.
The show comprises 12 episodes during which Day renovates six homes in the Kansas City area. The network will also re-air the two pilot episodes, which involve a seventh area home. Day has since sold all of the homes.
New episodes air at 9 p.m. Wednesdays.
A previous renovation of the home resulted in an outdated and tacky kitchen, so in the evening’s first episode, Day creates a kitchen that feels authentic to Old World architecture of the home.
Never miss a local story.
She and her dad, Ward Schraeder, shop for a Dutch door, and she restores plantation shutters in the home’s gracious living room.
In the second episode, Day remodels the master suite, which has the tackiest wallpaper that Day said she has ever ripped out of a house.
She also moves an entire bathroom to create an extra bedroom and extends a hallway with floor boards saved from the first floor.
She is forced to make hard decisions when preserving a backyard patio with a kitchenette and cobblestone pavers that nearly put her over budget.
Comments