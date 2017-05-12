Love in full bloom: How Hallmark makes a Mother’s Day card

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:46 Every year, Hallmark artist says 'Thanks, Mom' when he creates Mother's Day cards Pause 1:57 Working toward a new single-terminal KCI 2:58 Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg 2:08 Kansas business owner gives pet names to burglars caught on camera 6:34 Mayor Sly James reveals surprise plan for new KCI terminal 0:24 Frank Mason says Celtics' Isaiah Thomas proves 'heart over hype' can work in NBA 1:09 Cadets come back for Wentworth's final march 2:16 Excerpts from Sarah Huckabee Sanders' White House news briefing 5:35 ABC's Matthew Dowd discusses detachment from political parties with The Star's Editorial Board 2:54 Tom Bossert says cybersecurity order will help keep U.S. safer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Hallmark senior artist Ken Sheldon paints beautiful watercolor peonies and bouquets of flowers that later become the celebratory art on many of the Mother's Day cards produced by Kansas City-based Hallmark. Sheldon, whose mother put a paint brush in his hand at an early age, helps people celebrate the lasting moments in life with his artwork. Tammy Ljungblad and Sarah Gish The Kansas City Star