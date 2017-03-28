Is your pet named Salvy? Or Hoz? Or Moose? We want to see pictures!

Meet Salvy.
The four-legged one.
He’s a special friend to The Star — the Havanese puppy of Alice Sky, a McClatchy senior digital news specialist — and he’s got us wondering: Are there any other Salvy pups out there? A cat named Duffy? A guinea pig who goes by Hoz? A moose named Moose?
We’re looking for beloved pets named after a member of our beloved Kansas City Royals team to feature in an upcoming story.
To be considered, email a photo of the pet to arandle@kcstar.com, with “Royals pets” in the subject line. Please include your name, your pet’s name, where you live and why you chose the name. If we like it, we will publish the photo in The Kansas City Star and on kansascity.com.
Deadline for submission: April 5.
Aaron Randle: 816-234-4060, @aaronronel
