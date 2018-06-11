5th-grader to school board: 'I have been threatened to get shot in the head by an AK-47'

"Delanie Marcotte."
When Delanie Marcotte heard her name called, she stood up in the audience at the Timberlane Regional School Board last week and took a seat at a table in front of the school officials.
"How are you? What are you here to talk to us about?" one of the board members asked, as seen on the school district's livestream of the meeting. the meeting.
Delanie smoothed out a piece of paper on the table in front of her and read a statement that has been heard by more than 40,000 people on her dad's Facebook page alone.
Someone at school, she told the school board, threatened to shoot her in the head.
“I am here to talk about a problem that means a lot to me – bullying," Delanie said, her voice beginning to shake. "Bullying is a problem in our school. I am a victim of it.
"My parents have contacted the school about it, but it continues. It happened to me and my classmates. I have been asked by the mother of my bully during a school field trip why I tried to get her son in trouble.
"I have been threatened to get shot in the head by an AK-47 and buried in my back yard and many other things. I ask you what are you going to do to protect me and my classmates against bullying. I am here to stand up for every kid that gets bullied.”
She raised her head and looked directly at the school board members.
A couple of voices could be heard coming from their way.
"Very proud of you for coming."
"Thank you."
The board members and people in the small audience applauded.
Then the board went on about it business.
"This took courage," Tom Marcotte, Delanie's father, said on Facebook.
What her statement didn't say is that that bullying has gone on for months, according to NBC 10 in Boston, which spoke to Delanie and her family on Sunday.
"I wanted to let them know I was getting bullied and that I didn't want it to happen anymore. They kick me and they say mean things, call me names - it is not nice," Delanie told the TV station.
Delanie's dad, Todd Marcotte, said the bullying needs to be addressed.
"It is very hard to watch your child get bullied, hear about it day in and day out, and you do get very aggravated," he said. "It's an issue, and it's an issue that has to be addressed."
Timberlane Regional School District Superintendent Earl F. Metzler told NBC10 Boston that the district stands behind all students, including Delanie.
CBS Boston reached out to Timberlane Regional School District Superintendent Earl Metzler for comment Monday. He said the district stands behind all students and they're encouraged to speak up if someone is making them uncomfortable.
People commenting on Tom Marcotte's Facebook page had much more to say.
"Todd your video went viral and as a teacher and a mother from Chicago, I stand with your daughter and I don’t tolerate or accept bullying," wrote one woman. " I hope her words rattle society and I hope her stand breaks the walls down."
"Such a brave and eloquent young lady. I hope they ACTUALLY DO SOMETHING about this," wrote another woman. "The parents should be held accountable."
"Way to be brave Delaney," wrote another. "It is not easy to be the one who stands up and says enough!. I wish you luck and hope your community will see the need to do more to address this problem in your school."
"We will continue to encourage all students to speak up when they see, hear or experience something that makes them uncomfortable," he said. "The same holds true for parents and community members. There are many vehicles at Timberlane to share your concerns including, but not limited to, the public comment portion of our School Board agenda."
Metzler added that the district takes everyone's concerns seriously, and said Delanie’s reports of bullying now have the district’s “undivided attention."
Comments