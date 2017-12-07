Police investigating deadly double shooting outside business on 24th St. in KC

Police were investigating a deadly shooting that left two men dead outside a Kansas City business Thursday evening.
The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. at a business in the 4500 block of East 24th Street. The area is near 24th and Cypress Avenue.
Police said the victims died from apparent gunshot wounds. They were found just outside the business’ front doors.
Police believe the men were in their 40s or 50s.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kansas City Police at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
