Police investigating deadly double shooting outside business on 24th St. in KC

Shooting leaves two men dead outside business on E. 24th St. Two men died in a shooting outside of a business about 7:40 PM in the 4500 block of E. 24th St. Police were investigating but had no suspects. Two men died in a shooting outside of a business about 7:40 PM in the 4500 block of E. 24th St. Police were investigating but had no suspects. Keith Myers Kansas City Star

