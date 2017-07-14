Highway Patrol: Truck driver in wreck that killed 5 was driving too fast, not paying attention

Sheldon H. Cohen, 83, professor emeritus of chemistry at Washburn University, and his wife, 79-year-old Virginia Cohen, were killed in their 2012 Buick LaCrosse (pictured) when it was caught up in a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday, July 11, 2017, on Interstate 70 west of Bonner Springs. Keith Myers - The Kansas City Star kmyers@kcstar.com