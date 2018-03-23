Time is running out to purchase or build in Colton

Overland Park resident for 14 years, Naidu and Sahana Vattigunta longed to live in a residential community exactly like Rodrock Homes’ Colton. So, when the couple and their 10-year-old son moved into their new home in Colton on February 28, it was a dream come true.
“When Rodrock began constructing Colton in 2015, we knew it would be a perfect fit for our family,” shared Naidu Vattigunta. “Since it was located in the heart of the Blue Valley School District and provided an easy work commute, the prime community fulfilled our checklist’s top priorities.”
The Vattigunta’s settled on the two-story Lancaster 4.5 floorplan, a well-designed, five-bedroom home whose main level is defined by a spacious, L-shaped, gourmet-equipped kitchen, a dedicated dining room and a great room with a fireplace flanked by built-in shelving.
“The Lancaster 4.5 meets all of our living requirements, including a large living room, open kitchen with a generous island and a bedroom-office and a powder room on the main level,” he said. “And we’re within close vicinity of shopping, dining and entertainment.”
New to construction, the couple was anxious to customize the Lancaster 4.5 to enhance their lifestyle. They consulted with Colton community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent Kerwin Holloway and the team at Rodrock Homes, including project managers and professional interior designers.
“Sahana and I were a bit skeptical to build since we were unfamiliar with the process,” Naidu Vattigunta said. “But everyone at Rodrock Homes was eager to listen and guide us through to completion. We had an entire team at our fingertips.
Favorite features of the Vattigunta’s home include the great room with a linear fireplace, contemporary light fixtures throughout, the deck and spa-like master bath.
The elated homeowners agree, “We’re completely in love with our new home and neighborhood.”
Holloway observes that Colton’s overwhelming success is due in large part to its ideal Johnson County location — quietly tucked away in Overland Park on 151st Street between Antioch and Switzer — a sought-after award-winning school district and nearby highway access.
“Rodrock Homes created an in-demand, dynamic community for families like the Vattigunta’s, who had very specific prerequisites for a new home and neighborhood,” he said. “And schools that are close, including Blue Valley Southwest, Aubry Bend Middle School and Timber Creek Elementary, are important for buyers seeking a top-notch education for their children.”
Premier community and builder. Buyers — like the Vattigunta’s — have a short list when choosing a community, according to the National Association of Home Builders: location, lifestyle-enhancing floor plans and neighborhood amenities. But confidence in the builder ranks high, too — something that helped influence the couple choose Rodrock Homes to create their distinctive Colton residence.
“We knew of Rodrock’s reputation, quality and attention to detail,” Naidu Vattigunta said. “Those elements gave us confidence and peace-of-mind.”
ReeceNichols real estate agent Kendall Cassidy introduced a young family to Colton last year; they closed on their new home in December 2017. She cites one of the main reasons the community appealed to the buyers was that “Colton had everything — a pool where neighbors gather, walking trails for exercise and relaxation and access to one of the Colton Lakes. It’s exciting to know that memories will be made not only in a beautiful home, but you can also experience quality family time outside. Colton was designed for discerning buyers who want a home that fits their lifestyle and an opportunity to live in a community with an authentic sense of camaraderie and warm and welcoming neighbors.”
Cassidy explains the importance of knowing that a client’s total encounter will be seamless from beginning to end.
“As a Realtor I know that Rodrock Homes accommodates not only me, but the buyers, too, by answering questions in a timely manner and taking great care to guarantee satisfaction,” she said. “That makes the process less overwhelming and stressful — priceless when you’re buying a new home.”
Final phase going fast. Holloway notes that Cassidy’s clients took advantage of Colton’s final phase at the right time.
“Currently we have six new homes for sale and one estate home site remaining to build from scratch,” he said. “There is variety of residences available, from five two-story floorplans, three 1.5-story designs and one reverse 1.5-story home. The single home site borders one of the Colton Lakes and has scenic views and privacy.”
With the spring selling season just gearing up, Holloway expects available homes and the estate home site to go quickly.
“We also expect brisk traffic during the Spring Parade of Homes April 28 through May 13 and encourage people to beat the crowds,” he said.
