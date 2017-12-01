Generous year-end incentive now available in the Northland

Acclaimed builder Brookfield Residential, known for an enviable variety of floor plans and fresh, exciting residential architecture, has been busy building in several Shoal Creek Valley neighborhoods. That means that prospective buyers have an enticing selection of homes from which to choose. Factor in an incredible year-end incentive, and there’s never been a better time to buy in Shoal Creek Valley.
In The Village, Shoal Creek Valley’s maintenance-provided neighborhood, prospective buyers can select from five available villa homes, part of Brookfield Residential’s new villa collection that launched earlier this fall. Two homes are move-in ready, one home will be available within the next week and two homes will be complete in less than 60 days. Prices range from the upper $200,000s to the low $300,000s. The villa homes showcase two Brookfield Residential floor plans—four of the homes are three-bedroom, three-bathroom, and one home is two-bedroom, two-bathroom. All five homes offer an attached rear-entry two-car garage.
The Greens neighborhood features open floor plans ideal for entertaining and which include abundant windows. Three Harmony floor plans are now available in The Greens, including a move-in ready ranch with three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, an attached three-car garage and an unfinished walkout lower level. Two five-bedroom, two-story homes are currently available and move-in ready in a week. Prices range in the lower $400,000s.
Two move-in ready homes await in The Enclave, which features Brookfield Residential’s Harmony portfolio. One home is a three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom ranch with a den, attached three-car garage and a full, unfinished lower level. The second home is a two-story floor plan with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a second-floor loft, an attached three-car garage and an unfinished walkout lower level. Prices range in the upper $300,000s.
Never miss a local story.
All of these homes qualify for Brookfield Residential’s year-end incentive, which makes now an even better time to purchase. Buyers who close on one of these homes by December 31 will receive a refrigerator, washer, dryer and the first year’s HOA dues paid. Additionally, if buyers use a Brookfield Residential preferred lender, they’ll receive an additional $2,000 toward closing.
“We want to help our buyers build the home of their dreams in the community that fits their lifestyle,” said Jackie Payne, community sales manager, Shoal Creek Valley. “With three friendly communities—The Greens, The Enclave and The Village—our safe, energy-efficient homes are built with open, flexible floor plans, quality materials and an attention to detail not often found in other new homes. Each community has a Kansas City, Mo. address, is part of the award-winning Liberty Public Schools system, is within walking distance to retail and restaurants and offers convenient highway access.”
Shoal Creek Valley continues to draw attention thanks to speedy growth that’s transformed this idyllic Northland location into a vibrant, walkable community. Shops, services, dining and recreation are a short walk away. And inside Shoal Creek Valley, extensive amenities encourage continued recreation and relaxation.
Shoal Creek Valley’s iconic Gate House is a resort-style retreat complete with lush grounds, meandering garden pathways, a media room, banquet room and fully equipped kitchen, all accessible to homeowners in the neighborhood. Relax in the waterfall hot tub or enjoy hot summer days at the large fountain pool.
The Park House is a chalet-style clubhouse that features large, open interior spaces, a fireplace and comfortable seating. Its large outdoor water park is the main attraction, with two large swimming pools, a lazy river, two water slides, a splash plaza, a toddler pool, water fountains, sun decks, picnic pavilions and changing rooms.
Brookfield Residential is a leading North American land developer and homebuilder with operations in strategic major markets. Brookfield Residential’s success is grounded in one goal: giving people the best places to call home. Prospective buyers are encouraged to stop by Shoal Creek Valley to forget the mundane and instead experience something marvelous. Connect with Brookfield Residential on Facebook at @BrookfieldResidentialKCMO and Instagram at @BrookfieldResidentialKC.
Brookfield Residential
Prices: New attached villa homes priced from the low to mid-$200,000s. Single-family homes from the mid-$300,000s.
Directions: Missouri 152, north on Flintlock Road, west to Shoal Creek Valley Drive, right on Lewis Avenue, right on 86th Street. The sales office is at 8701 NE 86th St., Kansas City.
Contact: Sales office, (816) 429-7427
Hours: Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and any time by appointment.
Comments