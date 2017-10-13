Celebrate new model grand opening in Olathe on October 21

The new model home at Huntford in Olathe is almost finished — and that means the home’s grand opening celebration is less than one week away! The model home, which will also feature Inspired Homes’ new interactive sales center, will be open to tour during a celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 21.
The reverse 1½-story Quintessa, part of a new collection of floor plans that Inspired Homes launched earlier this year, features an open concept floor plan and 2,201 square feet of living space. Highlights include a French Country exterior, a three-car garage, a gourmet kitchen complete with a large breakfast nook and a main-level master suite with a laundry room across the hall.
Stop by from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, to celebrate the model home’s grand opening. Get a firsthand look at the newly finished home and enjoy free lunch from Three Pigs BBQ food truck (while supplies last). Dessert will be served, too!
The grand opening celebration is also an ideal time to get a closer look at the model home’s new interactive sales center, the second to open in an Inspired Homes community. The innovative sales center is equipped with a touchscreen monitor that enables prospective buyers to virtually explore floor plans and homesites, then personalize a floor plan for their individual needs and preferences.
It’s all part of a technology rollout that makes the house-hunting process easier and more enjoyable for prospective buyers — not to mention more efficient for the Inspired Homes team, too.
“We saw the need for technology in homebuilding, and we’ve integrated that into our business,” said Todd Lipschutz, president, Inspired Homes. “We’ve also looked at the way people purchase and asked ourselves what we can do to enhance that experience.”
Huntford’s model grand opening also gives visitors a chance to see two homes that are available on a faster timeline, perfect for prospective buyers eager to take full advantage of the community’s prime location and enviable amenities at nearby Lake Olathe.
A three-bedroom, two-bathroom Craftsman-style ranch home is move-in ready and features a fully appointed kitchen complete with granite countertops, stained cabinets, an island, an extra-large pantry and GE stainless steel appliances. Additional features include a conveniently located boot bench just off the fully insulated garage, along with an expansive great room that includes a gas fireplace and cathedral ceiling. The home is priced at $309,990, an unmatched value in the area.
“This is the most affordable, new construction true ranch in Olathe,” said Amy Maher, community manager.
A two-story Inglenook, also part of Inspired Homes’ new portfolio of floor plans, will be complete in the next week. The four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home features a 3-car garage, a Craftsman-style elevation and a main-level flex room. Upstairs, two bedrooms connect with a Jack and Jill bathroom, while another bedroom features its own bath. The inviting master suite includes an oversized walk-in closet with an adjacent laundry room. The home is priced at $358,860.
Both of these homes are eligible for Inspired Homes’ current financing promotion. Buyers who use the builder’s recommended lender, NASB, and complete the closing by the end of the year will receive $5,000 that can be applied to closing costs or a rate buy-down.
Additional inventory homes are underway throughout Huntford, including a mix of reverse 1½-story and two-story floor plans that are priced from the mid-$300,000s to upper $300,000s. Completion ranges from later this year to early 2018, giving prospective buyers the flexibility to meet a range of move-in timelines.
A flurry of construction activity isn’t just happening within Huntford — it’s also underway nearby. The widely anticipated improvements to Lake Olathe will begin this fall. The $30 million expansion will include botanical gardens, an event center, zip line, a ropes course, a marina, swimming beach and more — all just down the hill from Huntford.
The community’s thoughtfully planned location also puts families in the acclaimed Olathe School District, including the newly opened Olathe West High School. Maher said residents and visitors alike have been raving about the new school.
“It’s an experimental environment, but it’s getting really great reviews,” she said. “Parents love it.”
And for prospective buyers with students eager to attend Olathe schools, including Olathe West High School, Huntford offers a much-needed variety of new home construction.
“This is a great opportunity for buyers to purchase a newly built home in the coveted Olathe School District,” Lipschutz said.
Aside from playing a pivotal role in satisfying buyer demand, Inspired Homes is also committed to ensuring each buyer’s satisfaction. Regardless of the floor plan a buyer chooses, all homes are built to last without burdening homeowners with excessive exterior maintenance. For example, each home offers cement-based James Hardie® siding, which offers a 15-year color warranty and 30-year product warranty and “stands far and above what a homeowner might find in other homes,” Lipschutz said.
Make plans to visit Huntford during the model grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. The Inspired Homes team will be waiting to welcome you and show you more of what this Olathe gem has to offer.
Huntford
Prices: From the low $300,000s
Location: Interstate 35 south to Old Highway 56. Continue west on Old Highway 56, turn right on S. Lone Elm Rd., left on W. 143rd/W. Dennis Ave., left on Houston St.
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday
Contact: Whitney O’Reilly, Inspired Homes New Home Advisor, (816) 656-0108 or woreilly@inspired-homes.com.
