Rodrock Development provides a feast of treats for Fall Parade of Homes

As the air becomes crisp and leaves take on vibrant hues, folks turn toward the comfort and warmth of home. So Rodrock Development has the perfect treat: the 2017 Fall Parade of Homes coupled with a fantastic promotion with Unruh Furniture for a custom dining set. What better way to welcome in the season than with the latest home construction and design ideas and a gorgeous table around which your family can gather to ring in the holidays?
During the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City’s Fall Parade of Homes more than 250 new homes are primed and ready so attendees can see the latest in homebuilding. Starting today through October 8th, these gorgeous abodes are open to the public for free tours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Rodrock Development is excited for this year’s Fall Parade, thanks to 21 terrific homes being showcased—ranging from single-family homes to a maintenance-provided villa. This is the perfect time to explore the best Rodrock Development has to offer, with homes in the Greens of Chapel Creek in Shawnee; and Grayson Place, Forest View, Stonebridge Meadows, Stonebridge Trails, and Stonebridge Park in Olathe.
“We are so thrilled for Parade goers to see all that Rodrock Development has to offer on this year’s Fall Parade of Homes,” says Brenda Sanders, president of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “We have a refreshing selection of floor plans boasting truly functional yet beautiful designs, the finest in finishes, and the latest in trends. We have an impressive selection of home styles designed for every stage of life—from families just starting out to empty nesters. There should be something for everyone! And we’re truly excited to partner with Unruh Furniture, which makes the most incredible handmade, heirloom furniture, right here in Kansas City in an old 100-year-old church. Parade-goers can register to win a custom dining set—worth up to $5,000—simply by stopping by our model homes through Oct. 8th!”
While this year’s promotion is truly tempting, so are the homes on Parade in Rodrock Developments. For instance, Stonebridge Meadows has an impressive four homes on Parade. “We have 1 1/2-story, reverse-1 1/2-story, and 2-story floor plans,” says community manager Mike Slaven. “For instance, Chris George Homes has the stylish Cypress II, with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 3-car garage. This beautiful reverse 1 1/2 story offers the open, light-filled first floor homebuyers love.”
James III Homes also has the Grayson, a spacious 2,498-square-foot 2-story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. “The master suite is just incredible,” Mike says. “It spreads across the entire back of the home, with 10-foot ceiling and exquisite trim and details.”
Also on tour is KC Builders & Design unique Derekson I, which is a reverse 1 1/2 story with 3 of the 4 bedrooms on the main level. Thoughtful extras—including energy-efficient construction with a 90% gas furnace and incredible master suite with coffee bar—make this home a standout.
Rounding out Stonebridge Meadows’ Parade offerings is the Normandy by Wynne Homes, a gorgeous 5-bedroom, 4-bath, 1 1/2-story beauty. “This house features an award-winning design with a large master suite and the most upscale of finishes,” Mike says.
“Over at Stonebridge Trails, we’ve got two homes on Parade, including the Makenna by Gabriel Homes and the Hawthorn XL5 by Chris George Homes,” adds community manager Joe Stephenson. “The 5-bedroom Hawthorn is now for sale, and we think it’s going to move quickly, as homebuyers love its large, open kitchen overlooking the expanded Great Room. There’s also a fantastic screened-in deck with a fireplace.”
Finally, in Forest View another four fantastic abodes are ready for tour-goers. Among them is the Summerfield III by JFE construction. “This is a stunning reverse home on a treed, walkout private lot,” says community manager Cyndi Clothier. “The covered deck with fireplace is a wonderful, relaxing space. The master suite features a wood wall and beams and a well-appointed master bath, with a large, standalone soaking tub and walk-in shower.”
Also on Parade is James Engle’s award-winning Laurel II, which is a wonderful, family-friendly plan with a generous loft area perfect for fun. Meanwhile, the reverse 1 1/2-story Chesapeake II.1 offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths in a home filled with light, thanks to a series of glass doors that lead to the covered deck.
Be it a stunning 2-story home for a growing family or maintenance-provided abode for empty nesters, Rodrock Development has something for everyone on this fall’s Parade of Homes. So come find your dream home—and maybe your dream dining set—for the holidays!
For more information, visit Rodrock.com and UnruhFurniture.com
Comments