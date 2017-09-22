Parade goers flock to Rodrock Homes communities in western suburbs

Yesterday marked the opening of the 2017 Fall Parade of Homes and traffic was brisk at the 14 stunning Rodrock Homes entries located in nine desirable communities throughout Johnson County. Parade attendees are attracted to Rodrock’s professionally decorated models situated in acclaimed school districts like Blue Valley and De Soto and welcoming neighborhoods highlighted by amenities with easy access to the best in shopping, dining and entertainment.
Whether you’re searching for a home with main-level living, one with a second living space where kids can study or watch TV or a sumptuous, well-appointed gourmet kitchen geared for family meals and entertaining, Rodrock features 13 highly livable floor plans to suit every lifestyle.
“We have a wide array of floor plans in the Parade, all with intricate details and an emphasis on modern living,” says Rodrock Homes President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Rodrock, a third-generation home builder and Kansas City-area developer. “Whether you’re in the market to buy or browse for design trends and inspired décor ideas, it’s an ideal weekend to explore what we have to offer, including some Rodrock communities with ready-now new homes.”
Rodrock has a special, limited-time promotion through October 15 for buyers on a select number of completed homes in a variety of neighborhoods. Receive a $10,000 bonus to be applied toward blinds, appliances or even perimeter fencing—for more details, ask the community manager on duty or call 913-851-0347.
In addition to Colton, Summerwood and Summerwood Estates, Terrybrook Farms, Wilshire Ridge and Wyngate in Overland Park, Rodrock’s Parade offerings extend to the popular western suburbs, including Lenexa and Shawnee. Prices range from $357,000 to more than $2 million, which means there’s something to accommodate every budget.
Lenexa: Bristol Ridge and Gleason Glen
For buyers desiring to purchase or build in the western Johnson County suburbs of Lenexa and Shawnee, the neighborhood of Bristol Ridge and Rodrock Homes’ Gleason Glen have distinctive homes and home sites.
Gleason Glen personifies Rodrock’s philosophy of putting people first and creating homes with lasting value. Community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent Anna Stasi likes the familiar sense of community that appeals to a diverse group of homebuyers.
“Gleason Glen feels like something you grew up in,” she said. “Combine affordable pricing, Rodrock’s unwavering standards and assets like our park and proximity to excellent schools and you have a hidden jewel.”
During the Parade visit The Dillon, a four-bedroom reverse 1.5-story home with a rustic boxed-beam ceiling, L-shaped kitchen and breakfast nook and a flex space on the main level ready to be utilized as a home office or additional bedroom.
Just west of I-435 and 87th Street is Bristol Ridge, an attractive community with distinguished homes, including Rodrock’s Summerlin EX, a 1.5-story home with a secluded master suite and a bonus room on the main level with three additional bedrooms and a loft on the second level. The efficient L-shaped kitchen has an expansive center island that overlooks the great room, a spacious walk-in pantry and a cozy, breakfast nook.
Shawnee: Hills of Forest Creek and Ridgestone Meadows
Located between Johnson Dr. and Shawnee Mission Parkway, just west of Woodland Drive, Hills of Forest Creek is centrally located to major highways.
“This community has a unique outdoor attribute—intra-community access to Clear Creek Trail linking homeowners directly to one the city’s longest and most scenic trails, the 17-mile Mill Creek Streamway Trail,” said community manager and ReeceNichols agent Cindy Newson. “We’re also a short distance from Shawnee Mission Park.”
Demand is high for homes in the De Soto School District, especially those within the Mill Valley High School boundaries. The De Soto School District changed some grade school boundaries that resulted in Hills of Forest Creek changing from Horizon to Clear Creek Elementary. This means elementary, middle and high schools are less than a mile from the community.
The striking four-bedroom, two-story Irving II is being showcased during the Fall Parade. Boasting a seamless, open floor plan and a bonus room on the main level suitable for an office or playroom, the floor plan’s upper level houses the relaxing master suite, laundry room, three more bedrooms and two baths.
Ridgestone Meadows is a serene, tree-studded neighborhood that yields a country ambience with the benefits of city amenities nearby.
The Sonoma, a four-bedroom reverse-style, 1.5-story home with a main-level master suite has a centrally great room defined by a boxed-beam ceiling, stone fireplace and large windows. A galley kitchen with an oversized island has direct access to the mud hall and half bath, while the covered porch has doors that lead into the dining room or flex space.
Experience the Rodrock difference today. Models are open today and every day from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Oct. 8 for the Fall Parade. Community managers are eager to answer questions and help you find your next home in the perfect neighborhood, near award-winning schools.
