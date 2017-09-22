Rock, water and trees the focus of award-winning Winterset Valley neighborhood

What began in 1989 with an environmental vision has grown into Winterset, a national award-winning Master Planned community with nature at the forefront. The success of Winterset has led to the construction of over 1,000 executive homes in five distinct neighborhoods: the Valley, Summit, Park, Woods and Garden.
Each of the five neighborhoods of Winterset has direct access to walking trails leading to the 100-Acre Woods, which is actually 150 acres of old-growth forest resting in the Cedar Creek Valley. The valleys with running creeks, waterfalls, exposed limestone rocks and forests with trees as old as 150 years gives you the feeling you are in the Ozarks and not just 20 minutes from the Country Club Plaza and close to the Cerner campus.
“We have been fortunate to acquire quality, adjacent land parcels when we had the opportunity to grow,” said David Gale, President of Gale Communities, Inc. “As we added acreage, individual neighborhoods were oriented to preserve the native forests, natural creeks and streams with parks, trails, three distinct swimming complexes, lighted tennis courts, and two lakes spread throughout the 1,200 acres, creating an aesthetically pleasing community and a place that our residents are proud to call home.”
Winterset Valley, the newest of the five neighborhoods, features single family homes ranging from $425,000 to $1 million. Phase 31 officially opens next month, offering lots of choice to the homebuyer, with walkouts, daylight lots and standard homesites available. In Phase 30 there are two furnished models and eight specs currently available or under construction by six of the most experienced and respected builders in the market: SAB Homes, JFE Construction, TruMark Homes, Pfeifer Homes, Signature Builders, and Gale Home Builders. Buyers who act quickly may still choose the finishes in the spec homes.
“Our builders build metro-wide and are typically very customer-responsive … that’s critically important to the quality of our community,” Gale said.
Two models are featured on the Fall Parade of Homes, which runs daily September 23 through October 8. 3104 SW Muir Drive, Tour #280, is a reverse story and half by Gale Homes with four bedrooms and three baths, priced at $535,000. It features a first floor master suite, and large kitchen and dining area leading to a covered deck. The built-in bar in the lower level allows for easy entertaining.
3196 SW Mowat Drive by Pfeifer Homes, Tour #281, is a reverse story and half with five bedrooms and four baths. Priced at $580,000, it features a dramatic curved staircase. In the open floorplan, the great room flows into the kitchen and dining areas and to the outdoor living space.
The environmental design ‘Planning with Trees’ resulted in Winterset being the only planned community in the four-state region to be awarded the prestigious Global ReLeaf designation by the NAHB and American Forests. With thousands of tree plantings and hundreds of acres of preserved parkland, seven miles of walking trails, two fishing lakes, butterfly gardens and pocket parks galore, Winterset homeowners are never far from nature.
The streets within Winterset Valley are named after noteworthy American naturalists with the hope that future generations will continue to honor and protect the distinctive ‘Rock, Water and Trees’ of the five Winterset neighborhoods.
Winterset Valley is located in the highly rated Lee’s Summit School District. Children attend Cedar Creek Elementary in the center of Winterset, Summit Lakes Middle School and Lee’s Summit West High School. Lee’s Summit School District has won Missouri’s Distinction in Performance Award, the state’s highest recognition for academic achievement.
“With its well-rounded activities, including championship robotics, sports, broadcasting, music and theater programs, and top-notch academic performance, plus being fully-funded, Lee’s Summit West is a top choice for many, knowing parents,” Gale said with a smile.
Winterset Valley is located on the west side of Lee’s Summit and has quick access to Interstate 470. It is 15 minutes east of Overland Park, and 20 minutes from the Plaza in Kansas City. Less than a half-mile to the west is the 5,000-acre Longview Park with recreational activities including baseball, picnicking, boating, fishing, hiking and a large beach for swimming. Also close by is Longview College and the Fred Arbanas Golf Course.
“Winterset has evolved wonderfully,” Gale said. “Over 1,000 families happily living in Winterset is a humble testament to the credibility of our environmental efforts over the years.”
Winterset Valley
Model office: 3104 SW Muir Dr., Lee’s Summit, 64081
Directions: Interstate 470 to View High Drive, south two miles, east (left) at the Third Street traffic light, go a half mile and enter Winterset Valley at Kessler Drive (first entrance). Follow the signs to the model homes and office.
Hours: Models open seven days, Noon to 5 p.m. Extended hours during the Parade of Homes.
Authorized builders: SAB Homes, JFE Construction, Pfeifer Homes, Signature Builders, TruMark Homes and Gale Home Builders.
Contact: Better Homes and Gardens Kansas City Homes Realtors Leslie Marshall 816-500-5087, Kurt Lutz 816-313-7674 and Susie Zammar-Gale 816-520-0409
Web: WintersetValley.com
