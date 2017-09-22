Look for these trendy paint colors on The Fall Parade of Homes

The latest paint trend appears to be going back to the basics: black and white.
Black built-ins are popping up everywhere lately, according to an article on HouseBeautiful.com, and PPG Paint’s 2018 Color of the year is Black Flame (PPG 1043-7) for both interior and exterior.
“It is a black with an undertone of indigo,” said Michelle Schneider, a color and design consultant for PPG Architectural Coatings. “Black Flame serves as a perfect backdrop to whatever you choose to put in front of it [such as a] white sofa or fuchsia patterned carpet. The materials that are trending have a lot of black running through it - granite, tile, textiles and flooring.”
Schneider said Black Flame is already appearing on a variety of surfaces and materials:
Black windows and doors continue to gain popularity and are quickly becoming bestsellers among manufacturers.
Black stainless appliances are outpacing the traditional stainless that has owned the marketplace for the past decade, because Millennials crave a different aesthetic than what their parents had.
As a nod to the glamour of the Art Deco era, black is being combined with gold or brass on furnishings, light fixtures and accessories.
But before painting anything, Schneider suggests laying a color swatch on the furniture in the room on the carpet and next to the window treatments to see how the color interacts. “That’s the best way to see how the color will work with all your decor,” she said. “Paint colors complete the puzzle so be sure to view them with other elements in the space, [such as] flooring, countertops, cabinets, textiles, exterior stone/brick, roof and windows for the best perspective.”
White on White
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the latest spin on classic white is employing it on every available surface, according to HouseBeautiful.com.
“There is shift to whites and lighter tones in interiors,” said Schneider. “For example, PPG 1008-1 Focus, PPG1025-3 Whiskers, PPG1007-2 Swirling Smoke, and PPG 1006-2 Shark, with accents of black and dark hues as feature walls, dining rooms, and powder rooms.”
But if you just painted your house gray, Schneider said not to worry! “Grays continue in popularity for both interiors and exteriors but are shifting to warmer versions. PPG1024-4 Moth Gray, PPG1025-4 Sharkskin and PPG 1007-4 Hot Stone have been overtaking the cooler grays we’ve had for almost a decade,” she said. “Consumers are ready for something new but often hesitate at strong jumps, so warmer versions of gray provide a nice bridge.”
Other trending colors include a lot of greens, representing our need to connect with nature, browns, the darker the better, and a few key yellows. Look for these hot colors on the Fall Parade of Homes, which runs September 23 through October 8 with 286 homes open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission.
New during this Parade is an improved Parade of Homes app, which you can download for free to your devices from the Apple Store or Google Play store by searching “KC Parade of Homes.” The new app offers updated functionality and improved directions to homes.
Also new this fall is the HBA’s Hammer out Hunger challenge. The goal is to see which state can donate the most food/money: Kansas or Missouri. Patrick Willis of Willis Custom Homes is the team captain for Missouri and Tommy Bickimer of Bickimer Construction is leading the Kansas team.
If you would like to donate to one of the teams, click the “donate” button at kcparadeofhomes.com and choose your side.
2017 Fall Parade of Homes
When: September 23 through October 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Where: 286 homes throughout the metro. Free Parade Guides listing addresses and information for every home on the Parade are available at the HBA office at 600 E. 103rd St., near Interstate 435 and Holmes Road, and at all Parade homes. Drop off a non-perishable food item to donate to Harvesters when you pick up your guide at the HBA!
Prices: Home prices range from $249,950 to $1.58 million.
More Information: Event information and a digital Parade of Homes Guide can be found at KCParadeofHomes.com using an online Home Search tool for locating homes by builder, price, location, school district or amenities, plus a Mobile Search and Maps tool available from the Apple Store or Google Play store for searching from your smart phone or tablet.
