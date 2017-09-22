Melrose Reserve Villas offer luxury maintenance-provided living in a boutique Overland Park community

Located at the corner of 133rd and Melrose Streets, just west of 69 Highway off 135th Street and Switzer, the residential community of Melrose Reserve offers private, luxury villa community living.
Melrose Reserve will encompass only 50 freestanding single-family maintenance-provided villas, offering a boutique neighborhood feel. It is an upscale community that has been designed to provide a carefree lifestyle in maintenance provided villas, hidden in a private oasis. Homeowner’s association dues cover lawn care, snow removal, trash and recycling—a rue lock-and-leave lifestyle when traveling for work or vacationing.
“So many people are looking for a more simplified lifestyle, and there’s a shortage of wonderful, yet affordable maintenance-provided living communities located in the heart of Overland Park,” said Teresa Acklin, marketing agent for Prime Development Land Company. “That is one of the reasons we have attracted so many buyers who love the fact that we are not only an intimate community, but we are close to all that the ‘big city’ has to offer.”
The luxury villas at Melrose Reserve are built by some of the Kansas City area’s most well-known and respected homebuilders including Prairie Homes, LDH Construction, RW Homes and KC-Calute Homes. The community is also open to outside builders with developer approval.
Melrose Reserve offers a wide range of architectural diversity and homes that vary from 2,900 to 3,400 square feet featuring 3 to 4 bedrooms, main level masters, flex space, spacious kitchens, open floor plans and more. All exteriors will include four-sided stucco and three-car garages.
Inside, prospective buyers will find open floor plans with inviting entryways, soaring ceilings, beautiful crown molding, hardwood flooring, upgraded carpet, and lots of light throughout.
Those who enjoy cooking will love the beautiful granite countertops, large islands, custom cabinets, and walk-in pantries in the kitchens. Granite countertops can also be found in the bathrooms, as well as spacious closets and cabinet space, and all of the villas are integrated with an array of energy-efficient amenities that help keep home operating costs low.
“A lot of the standard interior features would be considered upgrades in many other area maintenance-provided communities,” Acklin said. “But today’s buyers have come to expect certain luxuries and creature comforts, so our builders took it upon themselves to design a superior product from the start.”
Sales have been at a brisk pace and only a few lots remain. Villa prices range from the upper $400,000s to the $700,000s. Several walkout lots for custom homes are available with lot prices from the mid-$80,000s to the mid-$100,000s. Reserve a lot today and pick a plan from our builders that will accommodate your lifestyle, or bring your own builder for an entirely custom home.
Melrose Reserve residents are within a stone’s throw of a variety of recreational opportunities including nearby parks, golf courses, convenient grocery and specialty stores, professional offices, fitness, and numerous dining and entertainment venues. Among them are Town Center Plaza, Town Center Crossing, and a variety of entertainment at Prairie Fire.
The community is within a convenient commute to some of area’s largest employers, the Country Club Plaza, the Crossroads Art District, Downtown Kansas City and KCI airport.
For residents with children, area schools include Cottonwood Point Elementary, Oxford Middle School, Blue Valley Northwest High School and St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
For more information about Melrose Reserve, contact Teresa Acklin to schedule a guided tour at 913-461-4618. You can also check out the website at MelroseReserveVillasKS.com
