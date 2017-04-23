Serene setting, unmatched views await in Johnson County oasis

The Home Builder’s Association of Greater Kansas City’s Spring Parade of Homes is underway, and prospective homebuyers will be flocking to residential communities throughout Kansas City to see what’s new. Exploring the season’s popular color palettes and the latest uses for quartz and shiplap is enough to jumpstart anyone’s dream home wish list. Yet one local new home community has more people marveling over the serene setting and picturesque views of its newest phase than any other metro-area community.
That community is Cottonwood Canyon, an inviting oasis in the heart of Johnson County. Already known for some of the most beautiful scenery and amazing views in the Kansas City area, Cottonwood Canyon’s newest phase adds a number of idyllic homesites to the flourishing community. The new phase includes homesites that offer serene views of picturesque green spaces and streamways, as well as locations that overlook Canyon Farms Golf Club for those who covet golf course living.
The enticing variety doesn’t end with the homesites. Cottonwood Canyon’s builders also offer a fresh, exciting array of floor plans that range in size from 2,800 to more than 5,000 square feet. Open, airy layouts are enhanced with thoughtful, custom-quality finishes and vaulted ceilings. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s, and builders include B.L. Rieke Custom Homes, Tom French Homes, LG Homes, Starr Homes, Don Julian Builders and Befort Construction.
Outside the home, residents can take full advantage of the convenience of provided maintenance, which has proven especially appealing during recent Parades. Low homeowner association dues include snow removal, trash pick-up and lawn maintenance, giving homeowners more time to enjoy what they love in Cottonwood Canyon and the surrounding metro area.
Spring is one of the best times of the year to fully enjoy the convenience of provided maintenance. As the days get warmer and longer, native grasses and flowers burst into full splendor. Green-tipped trees provide an appealing combination of seclusion and scenery. A lake and streams attract birds and other wildlife. And in the midst of it all, Canyon Farms Golf Club beckons with a course that’s as challenging as it is beautiful.
The convenience of a maintenance-provided lifestyle loses a bit of appeal without plenty of nearby amenities and attractions to enjoy, but Cottonwood Canyon’s prime Lenexa location puts homeowners in the midst of the thriving community. With the recent completion of Mill Creek Road, homeowners are just a short walk away from the new Lenexa Civic Center, located within the broader Lenexa City Center, that’s scheduled to open this year. The development will serve as a mixed-use hub that includes a public market, indoor aquatic center, fitness facilities and a public art gallery. Several Lenexa Public Market tenants have been announced, including The Roasterie, Foo’s Fabulous Café, topp’d Pizza + Salads, Lenexa Locale and Marilyn’s Mad Treats.
Interested in experiencing all that Cottonwood Canyon has to offer firsthand? Make plans to start your Parade adventure today at Cottonwood Canyon. The best views in Kansas City are waiting.
Cottonwood Canyon
Prices: From $450,000 to over $1 million
Location: One mile west of Interstate 435 on 95th Street/Prairie Star Parkway in Lenexa
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Spring Parade of Homes through May 7
Contact: Angie Ripley or Nita Criswell at 913-492-4444 or sales@cottonwoodcanyonks.com.
