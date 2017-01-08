BrandonBuysKC.com offers options to conventional home selling

0:56 Five things to know about new Royals pitcher Nathan Karns Pause

2:57 Royals introduce outfielder Jorge Soler

3:57 Royals payroll likely to 'regress a little bit' in 2017

1:52 KU coach Bill Self on 85-68 win over Texas Tech

2:31 Canines frolic in an indoor dog park

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

2:10 NYE gunfire took out downtown loft window in KC