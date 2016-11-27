Cottonwood Canyon: New phase now open in Johnson County oasis

Stately homes and unmatched views of natural foliage and imaginative landscaping have made Cottonwood Canyon an oasis for homeowners who want to immerse themselves in tranquil beauty. Now, with the opening of Cottonwood Canyon’s next phase, prospective buyers have several enviable opportunities to make their new home in the Lenexa community.
The new phase offers 19 homesites that are now available for reservations, including the last remaining locations along 94th Street. Eight of the homesites are walkout locations with southern exposure that overlook a picturesque natural green space and stream-way. And for prospective buyers who covet golf course living, five of the new homesites will overlook the secluded 13th hole of Canyon Farms Golf Club, complete with eastern exposure – the perfect spot to enjoy a sunrise.
Because 94th Street isn’t a through street, all of the new homesites will offer residents quiet, private homesites with minimal traffic – an ideal option for those who want to be away from the hustle of the city. Yet Cottonwood Canyon is just minutes from Interstates 435 and 35, as well as Kansas 10, so residents don’t have to sacrifice convenience for peaceful surroundings.
The community’s marketing team expects the new homesites to go quickly, thanks to advance demand for these coveted locations. Interested buyers are encouraged to reach out to the marketing team and make a reservation.
Once buyers have their new homesite secured, they can work with any of the builders on Cottonwood Canyon’s celebrated building team, including Starr Homes, Don Julian Builders, B.L. Rieke Custom Homes, Brown Midwest Homes, Curtis Befort Custom Homes and others to create the perfect residence.
As Cottonwood Canyon residents, homeowners can take full advantage of all that the thoughtfully developed community has to offer. For golfing enthusiasts, Canyon Farms Golf Club winds through Cottonwood Canyon, so the course is merely a short stroll away. Canyon Farms Golf Club offers outstanding views and 18 unique holes, the perfect combination for an unforgettable game of golf. And next year, the course will get even better. Construction will soon begin on a new clubhouse, which the Canyon Farms team said will be “one of the finest clubhouses in Kansas City.” Expected completion is 2017.
The idyllic lifestyle of Cottonwood Canyon comes complete with provided maintenance, giving residents more time to enjoy the people and activities they love. Low homeowner association dues ($165/month) include snow removal, trash and lawn maintenance.
Outside Cottonwood Canyon, homeowners will find themselves in the midst of the thriving Lenexa community. The new Lenexa Civic Center, located within the broader Lenexa City Center, is due to open next year and will serve as a mixed-use hub that includes a public market, indoor aquatic center, fitness facilities and a public art gallery.
Before the hectic pace of the holidays overtakes your schedule, make a point to experience Cottonwood Canyon in person and reserve one of the new homesites while they’re still available. Visit www.CottonwoodCanyon.info or contact the marketing team at 913-492-4444 or cottonwoodcanyonks@gmail.com. Your new home is waiting.
Cottonwood Canyon
Prices: From $450,000 to over $1 million
Location: One mile west of Interstate 435 on 95th Street/Prairie Star Parkway in Lenexa
Hours: 12-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday or by appointment.
