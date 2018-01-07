Golden Globes: Seth Meyers jokes, Sterling K. Brown’s speech, James Franco’s diss

Host Seth Meyers wasted no time addressing what was on everyone’s mind Sunday at the 75th Golden Globes.
He opened with, “Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen.”
Sexual abuse, harassment and violence were the main topics of the night, in the wake of revelations of harassment by producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Kevin Spacey, filmmakers Woody Allen and Bryan Singer and many others.
Meyers noted the Golden Globes was the first time in months it wouldn’t be terrifying for men to hear their names read out loud.
Meyers, a constant critic of President Trump on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” didn’t shrink from criticizing the current president at the Globes, either.
“Hey, remember when (Seth Rogen) was the guy making trouble with North Korea?” Myers said, referring to his 2014 film with James Franco “The Interview.” “Simpler times.”
There was a segment on mansplaining with Amy Poehler, where the duo brought back a little of their “Weekend Update” skit from “Saturday Night Live.”
"I think its time to address the elephant not in the room. Harvey Weinstein isn't here tonight...but he'll be back in 20 years to be the first person booed during the in memoriam." - Seth Meyers #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WBAoYKlTcn— Aritro (@aritronaut) January 8, 2018
Seth Meyers: "A string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president: Hollywood Foreign Press. The only name that would make him angrier would be the Hillary Mexico Salad Association." #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/08k4GtI4mH— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2018
Best part of Seth Myers opening was Amy Poehler. #goldenglobes Rebecca Solnitt coined the term mansplaining in an essay and now it's a common phrase! Writers are powerful! pic.twitter.com/46GRVrIOqK— Rachel Rose Gold (@RachelRoseGold1) January 8, 2018
Seth Meyers: "In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the WHCD... I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president. You do not have what it takes. And Hanks. Where's Hanks? You will never be vice president." #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vQzxrHZfrt— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2018
Meyers also noted that Trump reportedly decided to run for president after Barack Obama made a joke at his expense during the White House Correspondents Association dinner in 2011.
“So if that’s true,” Meyers said, pointing to Oprah Winfrey. “Oprah, you will never be president. You do not have what it takes. And Hanks? Where’s Hanks? You will never be vice-president. You’re too mean and unrelatable.”
He then turned to the audience, saying “Now we just wait and see.”
Meyers got a lot of love from the audience, but on Twitter — as expected— the reaction was mixed. At one point, Meyers tried to explain how he was the host instead of a woman. That didn’t sit well with some viewers.
#GoldenGlobes - Seth Meyers is doing a HORRIBLE job, I think he’s trying to pander to the room? It’s bad...— Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 8, 2018
Seth Myers straight killed his opening monologue. #goldenglobes #WhyWeWearBlack #TIMESUP— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) January 8, 2018
When @sethmeyers tries to be a feminist during his monologue for the #GoldenGlobes but ends up saying "#whitedudes" more times than he says "women". Luv ya Seth but. Give it up for the eye roll please. pic.twitter.com/nkuzV34OiW— Christine Beswick (@bychristinebswk) January 8, 2018
Look, I love Seth Myers, but the whole "I get that I'm a straight white male" humor schtick rings a bit hollow when he could have backed out and asked that a woman host. Just own it: you wanted the hosting gig.#GoldenGlobes— Charlotte Clymer️ (@cmclymer) January 8, 2018
Winner after winner credited those who helped further the cause of diversity.
Sterling K. Brown — the first black male actor to win a best actor in a drama TV series — noted that he had benefited from colorblind casting over the years, but thanked “This is Us” creator Dan Fogelman for writing a part specifically for a black man.
“I’m being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am and that makes it much more difficult to dismiss me or anyone who looks like me,” the drama series best actor said.
My bar of perfection is Sterling K. Brown. He is a beautiful Black man and the love he has for himself, the Black women in his life, and our community is to be applauded and not taken for granted.— Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) January 8, 2018
HE IS THE EXAMPLE! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/E4kpofSPIL
“She wears the pants in our family so it’s only apropos that she wears pants.” - @SterlingKBrown— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 7, 2018
“I may never wear a dress ever again.” - @michellechel
We LOVE these two so much! #ETGlobes #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EnoCO5VZmJ
The ONLY way to start an acceptance speech. @SterlingKBrown #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/34vexLiKA1— GIPHY (@GIPHY) January 8, 2018
Elizabeth Moss, who won a best actress award for “The Handmaid’s Tale” (which also won best series), quoted the source novel’s author, Margaret Atwood, in her acceptance speech: “We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories.”
She dedicated the award to Atwood, and the women who went before and after her.
“We are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves,” Moss said.
Laura Dern won best supporting actress in a TV series for her work in “Big Little Lies” as a terrified mother of a little girl afraid to speak up.
“Many of us were taught not to tattle,” she said. “It was a culture of silencing and that was normalised….May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture’s new North Star.”
In her rapid-fire acceptance speech, Allison Janney thanked disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, who was in the audience, as Janney won best supporting film actress for the film “I, Tonya.”
“What I love about this movie...is it tells a story about class in America, tells a story about the disenfranchised, tells a story about a woman who was not embraced for her individuality,” she said.
In what was maybe the most unintentionally hilarious moment of the night, James Franco, an upset winner for best actor for musical or comedy, for his portrayal of bad filmmaker Tommy Wiseau in “The Disaster Artist,” asked Wiseau on stage, but prevented him from speaking with a forearm shunt.
Then, as Franco and his brother Dave went backstage, an usher shooed Wiseau away and sent him back to his seat at the back of the theater.
TOMMY WISEAU TRYING TO STEAL THE MIC FROM JAMES FRANCO IS THE MOST TOMMY WISEAU THING pic.twitter.com/91yWNcwHrS— hattie (@hattiesoykan) January 8, 2018
James Franco inviting Tommy Wiseau onstage was great. But then not letting Tommy talk, not so great. Somehow Tommy can't even catch a break while apparently winning.— Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) January 8, 2018
James Franco stopping Tommy Wiseau from talking into a live mic during the #GoldenGlobes has robbed us of the best moment in entertainment that 2018 could have possibly offered.— ImOutOfIdeasnStein (@BullMoose716) January 8, 2018
Wait. James Franco just curved the dude he made a film about. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/joIooAnbXN— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) January 8, 2018
These Hugh Jackson reaction shots during James Franco's speech are amazing. He literally cannot BELIEVE he didn't win this award. He's like, "But... did they know that I wore a top hat?" pic.twitter.com/uwQtTGN1OL— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 8, 2018
when you're a talented song and dance man not to mention Wolverine and you lose out to James Franco #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VjBJGyCtjC— DL (@davelozo) January 8, 2018
The red carpet turned black in support of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements to end sexual assault, harassment and violence in the workplace.
Not only did nearly everyone wear variations on black, but some actors also were accompanied by activists to speak to the cause and create, as Meryl Streep said, “a thick black line dividing then from now.”
Streep brought along Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance. Emma Stone brought activist and former tennis pro Billie Jean King, whom Stone played in “Battle of the Sexes.” Michelle Williams escorted #MeToo founder and gender equality activist Tarana Burke. Laura Dern gave mic time to Monica Ramirez, national farmworker women’s alliance.
“Our members felt very strongly that they wanted to send a message to not just women in this industry but all people who were experiencing sexual violence in the workplace that they are not alone,” Ramirez said. “We stand with them and we lend them our power and strength as they move through this difficult time.”
