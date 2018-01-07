“Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen,” host Seth Meyers said to open the Golden Globes on Sunday night.
Golden Globes: Seth Meyers jokes, Sterling K. Brown’s speech, James Franco’s diss

By David Frese

dfrese@kcstar.com

January 07, 2018 08:24 PM

Host Seth Meyers wasted no time addressing what was on everyone’s mind Sunday at the 75th Golden Globes.

He opened with, “Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen.”

Sexual abuse, harassment and violence were the main topics of the night, in the wake of revelations of harassment by producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Kevin Spacey, filmmakers Woody Allen and Bryan Singer and many others.

Meyers noted the Golden Globes was the first time in months it wouldn’t be terrifying for men to hear their names read out loud.

Meyers, a constant critic of President Trump on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” didn’t shrink from criticizing the current president at the Globes, either.

“Hey, remember when (Seth Rogen) was the guy making trouble with North Korea?” Myers said, referring to his 2014 film with James Franco “The Interview.” “Simpler times.”

There was a segment on mansplaining with Amy Poehler, where the duo brought back a little of their “Weekend Update” skit from “Saturday Night Live.”

Meyers also noted that Trump reportedly decided to run for president after Barack Obama made a joke at his expense during the White House Correspondents Association dinner in 2011.

“So if that’s true,” Meyers said, pointing to Oprah Winfrey. “Oprah, you will never be president. You do not have what it takes. And Hanks? Where’s Hanks? You will never be vice-president. You’re too mean and unrelatable.”

He then turned to the audience, saying “Now we just wait and see.”

Meyers got a lot of love from the audience, but on Twitter — as expected— the reaction was mixed. At one point, Meyers tried to explain how he was the host instead of a woman. That didn’t sit well with some viewers.

Winner after winner credited those who helped further the cause of diversity.

Sterling K. Brown — the first black male actor to win a best actor in a drama TV series — noted that he had benefited from colorblind casting over the years, but thanked “This is Us” creator Dan Fogelman for writing a part specifically for a black man.

“I’m being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am and that makes it much more difficult to dismiss me or anyone who looks like me,” the drama series best actor said.

Elizabeth Moss, who won a best actress award for “The Handmaid’s Tale” (which also won best series), quoted the source novel’s author, Margaret Atwood, in her acceptance speech: “We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories.”

She dedicated the award to Atwood, and the women who went before and after her.

“We are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves,” Moss said.

Laura Dern won best supporting actress in a TV series for her work in “Big Little Lies” as a terrified mother of a little girl afraid to speak up.

“Many of us were taught not to tattle,” she said. “It was a culture of silencing and that was normalised….May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture’s new North Star.”

In her rapid-fire acceptance speech, Allison Janney thanked disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, who was in the audience, as Janney won best supporting film actress for the film “I, Tonya.”

“What I love about this movie...is it tells a story about class in America, tells a story about the disenfranchised, tells a story about a woman who was not embraced for her individuality,” she said.

In what was maybe the most unintentionally hilarious moment of the night, James Franco, an upset winner for best actor for musical or comedy, for his portrayal of bad filmmaker Tommy Wiseau in “The Disaster Artist,” asked Wiseau on stage, but prevented him from speaking with a forearm shunt.

Then, as Franco and his brother Dave went backstage, an usher shooed Wiseau away and sent him back to his seat at the back of the theater.

The red carpet turned black in support of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements to end sexual assault, harassment and violence in the workplace.

Not only did nearly everyone wear variations on black, but some actors also were accompanied by activists to speak to the cause and create, as Meryl Streep said, “a thick black line dividing then from now.”

Streep brought along Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance. Emma Stone brought activist and former tennis pro Billie Jean King, whom Stone played in “Battle of the Sexes.” Michelle Williams escorted #MeToo founder and gender equality activist Tarana Burke. Laura Dern gave mic time to Monica Ramirez, national farmworker women’s alliance.

“Our members felt very strongly that they wanted to send a message to not just women in this industry but all people who were experiencing sexual violence in the workplace that they are not alone,” Ramirez said. “We stand with them and we lend them our power and strength as they move through this difficult time.”

David Frese: 816-234-4463, @DavidFrese

