At 70, he does a handstand on a skateboard and will compete on ‘Ninja Warrior’ in KC

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:24 Royals manager Ned Yost on Jason Vargas' dominant start Pause 2:12 Troubles ahead for the Buck O'Neil Bridge 0:28 Dashcam video shows man shooting a Pleasant Valley police officer 1:31 Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway issues a subpoena 0:36 Video advance directives 1:21 David Beaty evaluates his quarterbacks' performances in the spring game 0:59 KU forward Carlton Bragg on his resurgence 1:40 Series of crashes on sharp I-70 curve in KCK captured on camera 0:49 How to escape from a sinking car 18:16 Mellinger Minutes: What's wrong with the Royals' offense? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Rich Talavera, 70, is training hard for his shot on the big stage, when "American Ninja Warrior" comes to Kansas City. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star