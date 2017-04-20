‘American Ninja Warrior’ in KC: What you need to know

More than 100 super-athletes will descend on Union Station Monday, April 24, and Tuesday, April 25, for the NBC sports reality show “American Ninja Warrior.”
Tickets
Monday night, the 8 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. shows are sold out, but tickets are still available for 2 a.m.
Tuesday night, the 8 and 10:30 p.m. shows are sold out, but tickets remain for 12:30 a.m.
Get tickets or join the waiting list for sold-out shows here.
How the show works
Monday is the qualifying round on a massive obstacle course currently under construction in the station’s south parking lot.
The top 30 will compete in the finals the following night.
Then the top 15 will move on to compete in the national finals in Las Vegas for the elusive title of American Ninja Warrior.
Traffic
Some streets and parking areas around Union Station are closing for the filming. Here are details.
Host cities
Kansas City is one of six cities hosting qualifying events, along with Los Angeles, Denver, San Antonio, Cleveland and Daytona Beach, Fla. Kansas City first hosted “American Ninja Warrior” in 2015.
On TV
Season 9 will premiere at 7 p.m. June 12 on NBC.
Aaron Randle: 816-234-4060, @aaronronel
