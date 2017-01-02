Meteorologist Erin Little announces she is leaving KMBC

Veteran KMBC weather woman Erin Little announced on Monday that she is leaving the station.
The morning meteorologist, who returned to the station in 2008, tweeted and posted on Facebook that Monday was her last day:
“On my last day @kmbc..I am thankful for YOU!!Thank you Kansas City for the love & support...can’t wait to connect our city in a new way 2017.”
On my last day @Kmbc..I am thankful for YOU!!Thank you Kansas City for the love & support...can't wait to connect our city in a new way 2017 pic.twitter.com/BXuYHUHS4U— Erin Little (@ErinLittleKC) January 2, 2017
She did not reveal what that new endeavor might be, but an outpouring of support —with speculation and questions about why she was leaving — was growing Monday on her public Facebook page.
“I am so sad to see you go, but I know family comes first,” said Angelina Hodge. “Good luck in all of your future endeavors. I have enjoyed you on Channel 9 and I will miss you.”
Little could not be reached for comment Monday.
From Little’s bio on KMBC’s website:
“Erin’s career has taken her to several different places, from Denver to Des Moines.
“Erin graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Atmospheric Science, and she remains a loyal MU Tiger fan.”
Little won an Emmy Award in 2006 for her reporting at KMBC in the field of science and environment.
In March, Little gave birth to her third daughter and was welcomed back from maternity leave in June. She lives in Lee’s Summit.
She had previously worked for KMBC from 2004 to 2007 before a stint in Denver.
Little’s departure brings the weather crew at KMBC to: chief meteorologist Bryan Busby, who joined the station in 1985, and meteorologists Nick Bender, Jennifer McDermed and Neville Miller.
Joel Nichols and Lisa Teachman both left the station in January 2014.
