‘Hamilton’ is coming to Kansas City; dates will be revealed this weekend

The dates of the Kansas City run for the musical phenomenon “Hamilton” will be announced Sunday, Jan. 14. Look for the details that morning on KansasCity.com and in the The Star’s print edition.
But then there will be more waiting.
Broadway Across America and Theater League announced last year that the touring show would come to the Music Hall, but with a caveat: Those who bought season tickets for the 2017-18 season would get first crack at “Hamilton” seats in the 2018-19 season.
“Hamilton,” the Pulitzer- and Tony-winning hip-hop Broadway musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton — Revolutionary War hero, the first U.S. treasury secretary and foe of Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr.
The show, which premiered in New York in 2015, won 11 of its record 16 Tony Award nominations in 2016.
Its popularity even intrigued then-Vice President-Elect Mike Pence, who attended a performance in November 2016 and afterward received a plea of tolerance from the cast. “Hamilton” also has road company productions in Chicago, Los Angeles and London.
Most of the original stars left the show after the Tonys. The touring show that makes its way to Kansas City next season will be from a wide swath of auditions because a lot of performers want to be in it.
“My guess is even when this tour launches, actors will come and go,” Broadway Across America Midwest president Leslie Broecker said last year when the tour was announced. “I think it’s probably one casting agents clamor to get their hands on.”
Sunday’s announcement will also include the other shows in the 2018-19 season.
David Frese: 816-234-4463, @DavidFrese
