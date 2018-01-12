‘Hamilton’ is coming to Kansas City; dates will be revealed this weekend

More Videos 0:42 Confession to an affair, but denial of blackmail allegations Pause 1:03 Barack Obama on David Letterman's new Netflix show (teaser clip) 1:02 Comical video shows how NKC school district decided to cancel classes 2:11 Sisters put meat on the table with their guns 0:43 Listen to woman describe her interactions with Gov. Eric Greitens 1:56 MU women's basketball coach on Amber Smith 2:33 Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen 1:25 Flu spike hits hospitals amid IV bag shortage 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 1:45 Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The room where it happened: 'Hamilton' at the White House In 2016, the Obama White House hosted the original cast of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" in the East Room. Students were invited to watch the cast perform musical selections "Alexander Hamilton" and "The Schuyler Sisters." In 2016, the Obama White House hosted the original cast of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" in the East Room. Students were invited to watch the cast perform musical selections "Alexander Hamilton" and "The Schuyler Sisters." The White House; Monty Davis, curator

In 2016, the Obama White House hosted the original cast of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" in the East Room. Students were invited to watch the cast perform musical selections "Alexander Hamilton" and "The Schuyler Sisters." The White House; Monty Davis, curator