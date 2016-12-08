Joyce DiDonato delivers brilliantly gorgeous message of war and peace at Folly

2:04 Five of the reasons the Chiefs and the Raiders hate each other Pause

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor Earl Wanbaugh remembers Dec. 7, 1941

1:22 Royals GM Dayton Moore discusses Wade Davis trade

1:13 Video shows gunman shooting at off-duty KC police officer

2:43 Sam Mellinger shares the Royals' favorite winning memories

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company

0:39 Former Negro Leagues star John Donaldson pitching

5:46 'He wasn't supposed to die'