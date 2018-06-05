KC concerts June 7-13: Dierks Bentley, David Byrne, Yes, Ledisi, John Butler Trio

David Byrne
Thursday, June 7, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
More than four decades after capturing the public’s imagination with the ranting of a homicidal maniac on Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer,” David Byrne remains one of the most intriguing artists in popular music. His innovative stage presentations are as ingenious as his landmark recordings. Each of the iconoclastic artist’s performances in the Kansas City area has attained legendary status. Thursday’s concert in support of the dyspeptic new album “American Utopia” is likely to be analyzed for years. With Benjamin Clementine.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 7. Muriel Kauffman Theatre. 816-994-7200. Tickets to the sold-out show were $54-$194 through kauffmancenter.org.
Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly
Thursday, June 7, at Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre
The two Irish-themed punk bands performing at Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre on Thursday won’t attract the largest crowd of the summer to the outdoor venue, but they’re almost certain to entertain the season’s thirstiest group of concertgoers. Flogging Molly’s signature song is tellingly titled “Drunken Lullabies.” The slurred come-on “Kiss Me I’m (Drunk)” is among Dropkick Murphys’ most popular selections. Harried beer vendors will supply revelers with the necessary lubrication to shout along with the celebratory choruses of the veteran bands.
7 p.m. Thursday, June 7. Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre. 913-825-3400. Tickets are $45 through providenceamp.com.
John Butler Trio
Thursday, June 7, at Crossroads KC
The attention of a significant portion of the global jam band community will turn to Kansas City on Thursday. The improvisation-oriented John Butler Trio opens its national tour at Crossroads KC. The internet will be abuzz about the song selections and solo choices made by the band led by the Australian guitarist and vocalist. Butler’s core group will be supplemented by two musicians on Thursday, additions that make the concert even more auspicious. With Mama Kin Spender.
8 p.m. Thursday, June 7. Crossroads KC. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $26-$37 through crossroadskc.com.
Greaser’s Ball
Friday, June 8, at Crossroads KC
Slick pompadours, towering beehives, vintage clothes and colorful tattoos will be proudly displayed at the Greaser’s Ball on Friday. Music lovers not sporting rockabilly-themed gear will also be welcome. Reverend Horton Heat, a Texas institution beloved for its self-styled psychobilly freak-out attack, tops a promising five-band bill that includes rockabilly revivalist Big Sandy, Joplin-based Ben Miller Band, bluesy punk group Blackfoot Gypsies and bruising roots-rock veterans the Bottle Rockets.
6 p.m. Friday, June 8. Crossroads KC. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $21.50-$31.50 through crossroadskc.com.
Dierks Bentley
Saturday, June 9, at the Sprint Center
Dierks Bentley’s latest single, “Burning Man,” contains most of the elements that made him a star. The title is a reference to the notorious Nevada desert festival, but the lyrics act as a summation of Bentley’s appeal: “I'm a little bit heaven but still a little bit flesh-and-bone.” Bentley melds his inviting voice with elements of bluegrass and Southern rock. He’ll demonstrate his prowess with both forms at the Sprint Center. With Brothers Osborne and the Cadillac Three.
7 p.m. Saturday, June 9. Sprint Center. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $42.75-$87.75 through sprintcenter.com.
Ledisi
Sunday, June 10, at the Uptown Theater
A few of the R&B fans at the Uptown Theater on Sunday might be surprised to learn of Ledisi’s connection to a Kansas City institution. The singer born in New Orleans was the featured vocalist in a recent edition of the Count Basie Orchestra, the swing ensemble that helped put Kansas City on the musical map. Since receiving a Grammy nomination for best new artist in 2008, Ledisi has applied her powerhouse voice to a series of rapturous soul hits. With Melanie Fiona and Tweet.
8 p.m. Sunday, June 10. Uptown Theater. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $35-$85 through uptowntheater.com.
Yes
Sunday, June 10, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Conducting a roll call of the current members of a classic rock ensemble is a grim but necessary exercise when a venerable band’s musicians are famed soloists. Keyboardist Tony Kaye is the only person in the initial lineup of Yes that’s on board for the Celebrating 50 Years of Yes tour. He’ll be joined by guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White, longtime members of the progressive rock institution. Keyboardist Geoff Downes, vocalist Jon Davison and multi-instrumentalist Billy Sherwood round out the lineup that’s slated to play two sets of Yes classics on Sunday.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 10. Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. 816-283-9900. Tickets are $39.50-$99.50 through midlandkc.com.
The Coathangers
Tuesday, June 12, at RecordBar
The Coathangers released a live album on June 1, a reflection of the pride the punk trio takes in its fiery performances. Guitarist Julia Kugel, bassist Meredith Franco and drummer Stephanie Luke evoke the raw exuberance of the Ramones and the angular fury of Gang of Four on a manic version of “Burn Me.” A frenzied rendition of “Gettin’ Mad and Pumpin’ Iron” also revives the excitement generated by the initial wave of punk innovators. With Salty.
8 p.m. Tuesday, June 12. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $13 through therecordbar.com.
