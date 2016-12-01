Chris Hazelton and his Boogaloo 7 release live Kansas City jazz album

1:53 Millennial Republicans: Who might this next generation of conservatives be? Pause

1:51 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: De'Anthony Thomas' versatility

2:55 Royals' Ian Kennedy serves food at City Union Mission and talks baseball

1:25 What if Sam Brownback goes back to Washington?

2:31 KC police shot and killed a robbery suspect during arrest

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

11:32 Charles Harris declares for NFL Draft

2:09 Inside Stock Hill steakhouse near Country Club Plaza

0:37 Video games for homework