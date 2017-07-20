Civil War series from ‘Game of Thrones’ producers sounds familiar to KC film fans

“C.S.A: The Confederate States of America” explores an alternate history in which the South won the Civil War and slavery still exists. The film was directed by local filmmaker Kevin Willmott. HBO recently announced David Benioff and D.B. Weiss of “Game of Thrones” would be making “Confederate,” a series that takes place “in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution.”