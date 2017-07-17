The Germans make war hell for the Allies in “Dunkirk.”
July 17, 2017

New movies this week: ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Valerian,’ ‘Girls Trip,’ ‘Maudie,’ ‘Little Hours’

By Sharon Hoffmann

“Dunkirk,” opens at 6 p.m. Thursday: Writer/director Christopher Nolan takes us to the French coast of World War II, where Allied forces (including Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy and Harry Styles) are looking for escape. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:47.

'Dunkirk' (Trailer)

Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, Canada, and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.

Warner Bros.

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” opens at 7 p.m. Thursday: Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne are space cops in an eye-popping intergalactic city. Director Luc Besson (“The Fifth Element”) adapts the French graphic novel. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:17.

“Girls Trip,” opens at 7 p.m. Thursday: Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah road trip their way into trouble. Rated R. Time: 2:02.

“Maudie,” opens Friday: A fact-based story of Maud Lewis (Sally Hawkins), a folk art painter who lived in rural Nova Scotia with her curmudgeon of a husband (Ethan Hawke). Rated PG-13. Time: 1:55.

“The Little Hours,” opens Friday: The story springs from “The Decameron” of the 14th century, but it has a modern, raunchy sensibility with three nuns (Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Kate Micucci) lusting after a manservant on the run (Dave Franco). Rated R. Time: 1:30.

“Score: A Film Music Documentary,” opens Friday: An ode to the composers behind the greatest movie music, including the themes from “Rocky,” the James Bond films and “Star Wars.” Not rated. Time: 1:33.

Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc

